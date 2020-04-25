What Is The Mitron App? Is The Mitron App Indian? Is It Similar To Tiktok?

Many short video apps have emerged like Tiktok, Dubsmash, Like, Halo and more which have been intriguing the audience around the world with their incredible content. Similarly, a new Indian app called Mitron App has been launched on the World Wide Web which enables a user to make short videos and earn followers for their content. Users can get likes and find themselves getting famous on the search column of the app.

What is the Mitron App?

The Mitron app is a free short video sharing app and a social platform for users to share content online. This mobile application is designed for people to flaunt their innovative videos online with an incredible touch of the Mitron app with a new theme of light humour. Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe. Mitron is a creative social platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos.

How to Use the Mitron App?

The Mitron mobile app can be used easily. The interface is similar to Tiktok app, just scroll up and down to watch short videos. If a user wants to create their own short video, then they will have to sign in into the app with a username and password. After signing in into the app, click on the video button which is at the bottom centre of the app-screen. Then, record your video, edit it, and hit publish. Once you have published the video, it will be on your profile for people to watch for free.

