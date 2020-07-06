India's Moj App Makes Hay From TikTok's Ban; Millions Download And Give High Rating

Moj, a video-sharing app by ShareChat, has seen over one million downloads within a week after TikTok and several other Chinese apps were banned in India due to prevailing Indo-China border tensions. The Moj app is extremely similar to the now banned TikTok app; it allows its users to share short clips and to give these videos special effects, stickers, and emoticons.

According to reports, Moj has received over eight thousand positive reviews that have resulted in the app having a 4.2 rating on the Google Play store. The app has been created to cater to the Indian user as it reportedly supports 15 languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and others while also not supporting the English language. The Moj app allows its users to create 15-second videos which they can edit and ad several features like filters, stickers, emoticons, etc. The app also has a lip-syncing feature much like TikTok which allows its users to recreate movie dialogues and scenes.

Moj is also considered a strong contender to Chingari, another TikTok-like Indian app. Chingari has over 10 million downloads after three weeks on the Play Store. At its height, the app had 5,33,170 concurrent users over a period of three minutes.

The increasing popularity of Indian apps has been coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching of the Aatmanirbhar Innovation Challenge. It invites Indian tech companies and start-ups to create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem. The Prime Minister’s initiative also plans to promote existing Indian apps in various categories such as E-Learning, Work from home, gaming, business, entertainment, etc, amid the crackdown on Chinese apps.

