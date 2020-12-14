AC Valhalla A Feline's Footfall Quest Guide For You, Know Everything

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game. So, they have several interfaces which have a strong connection to the Vikings culture. While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, the AC Valhalla A Feline's Footfall quest is hard for them to complete. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla A Feline's Footfall quest guide

Many players re actually confused about this quest as it requires you to get a cat to complete the quest. However, receiving a cat is not an issuem as you will receive a Cat's Foot Note which is a part of the quest items in your inventory. A Feline's Footfall quest's Cat's Foot Note read:

Over the gate to the Great Norse Hall, A golden cat sits patiently, Gazing upon many tall towers, She'll flee when she is found But follow without fear. Look, leap, and descend, Once she leads you to the end, She may ghost to the ground, Land as well, and swiftly steal her sound.

It may seem like a tough riddle to crack but, all it means is that the players will have to find out a golden cat. To find the cat travel to the central synchronization point (the place where you began the Asgard questline). Now, move forward then take a leap of faith off the edge and climb out of the water to ascend the wall. Take right and jump across, there you will be able to spot the golden cat to the furthest pillar.

Go to the cat and it will vanish, however, it will reappear at a short distance. Now, all you have to do is follow the cat until it reaches the very bottom. You will again have to jump off and land in the pile of leaves. Once you are there, Eivor will say "I have it. Who knew you could capture a sound?" This is how to complete the AC A Feline's Footfall quest.

