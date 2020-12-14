Cyberpunk 2077 Double Life Clues For You; Know Everything Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out on December 10, 2020, and it comes with a blast of adventure. The game is earning its popularity with each time passing and with so many players joining the game. With so many leaks on the internet, the RPG is full of action with a spice of a futuristic approach. CD Projekt Red has made sure that the players are well intrigued by the gaming experience with various pleasing interfaces. However, many players are currently wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 Double Life Clues. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzies Bar Location Details For You; Know Everything Here

Cyberpunk 2077 Double Life Clues

Cyberpunk 277 Double Life is a main mission/ job and a player's objective is to speak to Judy and analyze the several braindance at hand. The danger level of this mission is moderate and it is the 6th quest of the action RPG game. Many players are unable to get through the Cyberpunk 277 Double Life quest so here are some clues that you need to know to complete it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.03: Check Out The Patch Notes For This Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Talk to Judy

Judy will tell V to see something about Evelyn. Follow her.

There’s also an optional objective to sit on the bed beside Evelyn.

Take a seat

Next, take a seat to enter the braindance.

Look for clues in the first recording

For the first recording, you have to analyze three things. The first is just the logo at the beginning of the braindance.

This is followed by analyzing the woman whose face is unclear.

Lastly, analyze the flyers on the floor. It only appears for a while.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Dex Or Evelyn Choices: Learn About Side With Dex Or Evelyn Consequences

Analyze the second braindance

In the second braindance, you have to switch to the audio layer and analyze the phone call by the person at the bottom of the stairs.

Talk to Judy

After exiting the braindance, speak to Judy.

Johnny’s name was mentioned in the braindance, but Judy doesn’t understand how that works even after V explains.

To end the mission, talk to Judy at the kitchen and leave the building.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig Mission: Learn How To Get The Gig Free Reward Here