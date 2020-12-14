Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzies Bar Location Details For You; Know Everything Here

The Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out on December 10, 2020, and it comes with a blast of adventure. With so many leaks on the internet, the RPG is full of action with a spice of a futuristic approach. CD Projekt Red has made sure that the players are well intrigued by the gaming experience with various pleasing interfaces. However, many players are currently wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzies Bar location. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzies Bar location details

Cyberpunk 2077 is earning its popularity with each time passing and with so many players joining the game. However, the main question that many players are asking is Lizzie's Bar location. The bar is located in Night City in the Watson District. A player will be able to find the Lizzies Bar location in the sub-district Kabuki.

The bar in the action game was owned by Elizabeth Borden. Borden is an ex-adult worker who was also a strip club owner known for treating her workers fairly and defending them from violent clients. But, after she died in 2076, the bar was taken over by a newly-formed gang called Moxes. They started referring to themselves as "those who protect working girls and guys" from violence and abuse. The bar opens from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM.

How many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

To answer this question, there are only two acts in Cyberpunk 2077. They have ditched the traditional three-act system and went forward to split the game into two halves. Other than the two acts the players will also have a prologue and an epilogue to dwell in. In these two acts, the players will have a total of 30 main missions to complete. If the players need more, there are more than enough side activities to explore in the Night City for the players.

How Long is Cyberpunk 2077?

Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that the game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.

