MV Master Is From Which Country? Is It Banned? Who Is The Founder? Read Here

MV Master is amongst the widely used photo and video editor apps used by several users worldwide. The app gained its popularity shortly after its launch, and many users in India downloaded this application to edit, merge and create videos to post on different social media handles.

However, the app is facing a huge backlash after being called out for reportedly being a Chinese application. This came when many users from the Indian sub-continent started boycotting Chinese apps and software after watching Engineer Sonam Wangchuk's viral video.

The border tensions between India and China has also played a key role in this movement to boycott Chinese hardware and software. This is why many users of this editing app have been wondering about MV Master origin country and they are also wondering 'MV Master is from which country'. If you have the same question, here is all you need to know.

MV Master is from which country?

The widely used video editing and merging application called the MV Master app was launched officially in the year 2019 by a Chinese-based tech organisation, Kwai. Kwai is denoted as a Tencent-backed startup company. The app became one of the most downloaded apps of the year 2019 in the "Photography" section of Google Play Store.

Abour MV Master's founder

Su Hua Cheng Yixiao, the CEO and co-founder of Kwai which is responsible for the development of apps such as Kwai and MV Master, had launched this application as a "status maker application for WhatsApp." The app has 60 million downloads from which 50 million are Indian users, as of writing this article.

Is MV Master banned in India?

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently banned 59 Chinese apps in India on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. But, MV Master is currently not banned by the country. This means the app is legal to use until any further development. Nonetheless, the 59 Chinese apps that are banned by the government have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy.

To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. The Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government.

Check out Chinese apps banned list-

Credits ~ Pib.gov.in

