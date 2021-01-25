Netflix Not Working On Apple TV: How To Troubleshoot The Issue In Simple Steps?

Netflix is one of the most successful on-demand streaming services out there. The online platform offers a huge library of streaming content and features an easy to use interface. While the service is highly popular among laptop and mobile device users, a lot of people have also started to use it on their Smart TVs, for the best viewing experience.

Netflix also works with Apple TV 2 and later versions. However, a number of users have complained of Netflix not opening on Apple TV after installing the app on their set. If you are one of the users who have faced this issue, the good news is that it can be fixed in just a few steps.

Netflix not working on Apple TV

Check your Wi-fi connection

One of the reasons Netflix is not working on your Apple TV is due to a poor Wi-fi connection. Also, make sure that the Apple TV is connected to the internet by heading over to the settings menu. From there, you need to click on the 'Network' option and ensure that the connection has been established.

Reinstall app on Apple TV

If your internet connection is active and you continue to face the issue, you should try reinstalling the Netflix app on Apple TV. If you are wondering how to uninstall apps on Apple TV, here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the Apple TV home screen, and navigate to the Netflix app. Hold down the Touch surface until the Netflix app starts to jiggle. Press the Play/Pause button and choose the 'Delete; option. Go back to the app store, and install the Netflix app again.

Reset Apple TV

This is another step that could easily fix the issue with the app not running on your Apple TV. All you need to do is reset Apple TV by unplugging the Apple TV for a few minutes. Now, plug the TV and switch it on.

Update Apple TV

Another reason you could be facing this issue is due to an outdated firmware version. To make sure that your Apple TV is updated to the latest version, follow these steps:

Go to 'Settings' and click on the 'Systems' option. Click on 'Software Updates' and select 'Update Software'. If a new firmware update is available, it will appear on the screen. Click on 'Download and Install'.

Image credits: Unsplash | davidbalev