How To Add Music To Apple Music- A Comprehensive Step By Step Guide For Users

Users of Apple devices can subscribe easily to Apple Music. A general query among the users of Apple music is whether they will be able to add music or music videos from the Apple Music catalog to their music library. The good news is that you can indeed add the music from the Apple Music playlist to your music library. This will enable the user to stream the music that they have added when they had internet connectivity. They will also be able to download the music that they have added for listening offline.

How to add music to Apple music

Many users want to know the process of adding music to Apple music. Follow these simple steps on your iPod touch, iPad, iPhone, or Android device for adding music to your library.

First, open the Apple Music app.

Then find the music that you want to add to the music library.

For adding a song to the Apple Music playlist, add the + button. For adding an album, music video, or playlist tap +. The user can also press and hold on to a music video or song that they want to add. After this simply click on Add to Library.

If you are using your PC or Mac, then learn these steps to know how to add music to Apple music.

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes.

Then find the music on iTunes or Apple Music app that you want to add to your music library.

For adding any song, click the + button. For adding any album, music video, or playlist, click on +.

A user can also download music that they have added to their music library. They can download the music on their device and listen to music offline. For this purpose, follow these simple steps as is mentioned in apple.com.

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, or any other Android device.

Find the music or video that you have added from the Apple Music app.

Click on the download button.

For downloading on Mac or PC, the same procedure has to be followed by the user for getting their favourite songs or videos on their devices.

Adding music to your music library is not a very difficult task for Apple device users. By simply following these steps, they will be able to download music and videos of their choice very easily.