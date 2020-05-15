Music Challenge Instagram Story: See 5 Templates You Can Use For A Music Challenge Story

Quick links:
Nowadays new challenges come up on Instagram quite often. A recent example is the Bill Clinton Swag challenge that gained a lot of popularity. A few days ago, the Top 3 songs challenge was also trending which was a collaboration by Tixel and Spotify. Check out the new challenge called the Music Challenge which you can post on your Instagram story. This challenge is a fun way to share your favourite song with your followers on Instagram through your Instagram story. Check out the steps on how to participate in the music challenge and some templates that you can freely use.
ALSO READ| Instagram Announces Series Of New Features To Help People Fight Online Bullying
ALSO READ| Spotify Top Lockdown Songs: How To Get The Top Lockdown Songs List And Share On Instagram?
Image courtesy: Instagram
ALSO READ| Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys Fun Workout Session While Experimenting With Instagram Filters
Image courtesy: Instagram
ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Unique Pictures On Her Instagram That You Shouldn't Miss
Image courtesy: Instagram
Image courtesy: Instagram
Image courtesy: Instagram
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Is A Waterbaby And These Pictures From Her Instagram Prove It
Promo Image courtesy: bruce mars on Unsplash