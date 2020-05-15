Music Challenge Instagram Story: See 5 Templates You Can Use For A Music Challenge Story

Nowadays new challenges come up on Instagram quite often. A recent example is the Bill Clinton Swag challenge that gained a lot of popularity. A few days ago, the Top 3 songs challenge was also trending which was a collaboration by Tixel and Spotify. Check out the new challenge called the Music Challenge which you can post on your Instagram story. This challenge is a fun way to share your favourite song with your followers on Instagram through your Instagram story. Check out the steps on how to participate in the music challenge and some templates that you can freely use.

How to add a song to your music challenge Instagram story?

The new music challenge that is currently in trend on Instagram is the 30-day music challenge.

For the 30 day challenge, people need to add their favourite music to their Instagram story using a 30-day music challenge template.

The first step is to add the 30 Day Song Challenge template to your Instagram story. Click on the sticker button and select on the Music option.

to your Instagram story. Click on the sticker button and select on the Music option. Choose for the music according to the description given for Day 1 on the music challenge template.

Once the song is selected, select the amount of time you want the song clip to play where the maximum is for 15 seconds duration. Choose if you want the song lyrics to come on the screen as well.

Or you can just opt for the album artwork with the name of the song and the artist as well.

For participating in the 30-day music challenge on Instagram, download your favourite 30 Day Song Challenge template. You can find various templates on Instagram that you can choose from however 5 different and common templates are added below. Check them out.

Music challenge story template

