Photoshop Shortcut Keys That Will Help You Edit Projects Like A Pro

Quick links:
Adobe Photoshop is an enormously popular raster graphics editor that is used by millions around the around. And while you may think you are familiar with the tool, you might be surprised by the wealth of keyboard shortcuts that you can use to speed up your work while being productive at the same time.
With the press of a few keys on your keyboard, you can carry out a number of tasks which include selecting tools, image and layer manipulation, and even adjustments to your project's canvas. However, if you are new to the tool, there might be far too many Photoshop shortcuts for you to memorise. So, we have compiled a list of some of the most essential Photoshop shortcut keys you can bookmark and use.
Also Read | PowerPoint Shortcut Keys To Speed Up Your Work And Improve Efficiency
Also note that these Photoshop keyboard shortcuts will work for macOS as well; however, you simply need to make these substitutions:
Also Read | Hindi Typing Shortcut Keys To Use For Special Characters And Numerals
These are some of the most fundamental Photoshop shortcuts which will help you with things like changing the background-size, zooming in and out of the projects, etc. Take a look here:
These Photoshop keyboard shortcuts will help you enable the various groups of tools, such as a Move tool, Lasso, Brush, or a Spot Healing Brush.
Using Photoshop keyboard shortcuts when using the brush tool helps change the size, shape, and transparency of the brush strokes to help you achieve the kind of visual effects that you're looking for. To use these keys, you first need to select the Brush tool by pressing the 'B' key on the keyboard.
Also Read | Blender Shortcut Keys: Here's A List Of All The Commands To Boost Your Productivity
The marquee tool is another helpful tool in Photoshop that helps you select individual elements, entire graphics, and determine what is copied, cut, and pasted into your designs. Before you start using these keys, make sure that you have selected the Marquee tool using the 'M' key on the keyboard.
Blending is one of the most useful features in Photoshop which allows you to enhance the overall look of your design or graphic. The feature can be accessed by simply double-clicking on any layer to bring up the options for that particular layer.
After opening the blending options, you can use these Photoshop shortcuts keys to select them without even moving the cursor. However, before you start using these shortcuts, make sure you have selected the Move tool (V). Then, you should select the layer you'd like to use the blending options with.
These are some of the Photoshop keyboard shortcuts you can use when you want to modify an object or get complex with multiple layers.
Finally, when you're done working on a project, you can easily save it using these shortcut keys.
Also Read | Eclipse Shortcut Keys For Core Java Developers & Java Web Application Developers
Image credits: Adobe Blog