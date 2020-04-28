Popular Google Doodle Games 2020: Here's What Google Has In Store For You To Pass Time

As the Coronavirus pandemic has made people stay indoors to assist in flattening the curve, they are trying to find new ways to pass time on the internet. Be it watching films/TV shows, books, or playing video games. people are indulging in various different activities to stay indoors and not get bored. Now, Google has come up with a way to help people kill their time by letting users play a popular game from the past on Doodle every day.

Google Doodle throwback series

Through the years, Google has showcased a number of Doodle games which have reportedly kept users engaged and entertained. Now, as people around the world stay home, Google has started to re-release the famous Google Doodle games from the past. The Google Doodle throwback series will be running for two weeks and started on April 27, 2020. Since then, two popular google doodle games have been launched.

As people around the 🌏 stay home, we’re launching a throwback #GoogleDoodle series looking back at some of our fan favorites.



Today, hop into our 2017 Doodle game celebrating 50 years of Kids Coding! 🐰🥕#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/i8DB1FpPrW pic.twitter.com/Z7lgMKspvN — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 27, 2020

On April 27, 2020, Google Doodle released the game 'Coding For Carrots' which was initially launched back in 2017. The game was designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a programming language named Logo. It was the first-ever programming language built for children. The game features users making a simple command to a rabbit for it to collect carrots on each level.

On April 28, 2020, Google Doodle re-released the cricket game which was initially designed to be a celebratory gesture for ICC Championship Trophy back in 2017. The interactive doodle game is a minimal version of the game of cricket. Check out the Google Doodle below:

It’s day 2 of our throwback #GoogleDoodle series...



Today, crickHIT for 6 in our 2017 Doodle game celebrating cricket! 🏏🦗#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/hokoBrGUtO pic.twitter.com/NSFpjSmbjg — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 28, 2020

