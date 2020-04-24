How To Record WhatsApp Video Call Easily On Android And IOS Devices

Quick links:
The WhatsApp messenger app is evidently one of the most crucial platforms in India as the majority of people use this application. With convenience and easy-to-use nature of WhatsApp, it has a reported active user base of 1.5 billion globally. As WhatsApp introduces video call feature with up to eight people in one time, it is only understandable that people wish to record these video calls in order to refer to them later. Check out how users can record video calls on Android and IOS devices easily.
Also read: '1 to 9 all digits to be used' Whatsapp puzzle with answer and solution inside
One of the easiest ways to record video calls on WhatsApp on an IOS device is to simply turn on the screen recording feature present already on iPhones. Recording video calls on Whatsapp for Android users can be tricky for some as not all Android devices support the video call record feature by default. Read below to know how to record video calls on WhatsApp.
Also read: WhatsApp video call update: WhatsApp all set to boost group video calling for users
Also read: 7 2 0 7 8 4 whatsapp puzzle answer: Here is how to find the next number in the sequence
Also read: How to do a video call on WhatsApp with more than four people? Read details
Also read: WhatsApp Stickers of Yourself: Here's how you can make stickers of your pictures for chats