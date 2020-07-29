What Happened To AngelWalks' Brother? How Did He Pass Away? All We Know So Far

The Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet Tournament has been making the fans go crazy with the extreme and thrilling gameplay of the participants. While the tournament is successfully entertaining its audience, an unexpected incident has made the gaming community sad. AngleWalks, who is a well-known streamer, had to leave Gauntlet tournament in the middle due to the shocking news of his brother's untimely demise.

What happened to AngelWalks' brother?

During a Live stream on AngelWalks Twitch account, famous streamer AngleWalks had participated in the Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet Tournament. In the same live stream, the viewer can hear some noise and door knocks being heard from behind the streamer. After a few minutes later, when the door knocks became louder and the noises from outside the door increased, AngelWalks went to see what happened. Fans were able to hear the shocking news during the live stream.

Also Read | Warzone New Perspectives Intel Missions: Know Where Are All The Intel Locations On The Map

AngelWalks came back in a few minutes and said, “Guys, I’m sorry. My brother just died. I have to go”. Some of the people who heard the conversation asked him if he was fine. The streamer said that he was okay and then he left his room before returning shortly after to turn off his stream. There is nothing more that could explain how AngelWalks' brother died, but the streamer's tweets reveal how the situation is currently.

In a Tweet, AngelWalks wrote to his followers saying that: "I was in the middle of the gauntlet when my family came to my door panicking, yelling that my brother was cold and not moving. I’ve already lost so much. I don’t know how to move forward..."

My brother is dead — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 27, 2020

I was in the middle of the gauntlet when my family came to my door panicking, yelling that my brother was cold and not moving. I’ve already lost so much. I don’t know how to move forward.. — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Warzone Rumble gone from Battle Royale: Why did Infinity remove the game mode?

I need to sell my stuff to help pay for the funeral — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 28, 2020

These excruciating words of the streamer concerned many of his followers who then offered to help in any way they could. Some even offered their condolences and tried to make him feel better.

AngelWalks is known as a good personality in the gaming community who has always helped raise a lot of funds. In his latest Tweet of AngelWalks, the streamer has mentioned that he needs help for his family and asked people to help him through GoFundMe.

I hate to ask for help, I'm so used to being alone in all of this but my family really is in need. If you have a moment, please check out this link

I'm raising money for Funeral expenses for my brother, Roberto Perez. Click to Donate: https://t.co/bVwkpe8XzP via @gofundme — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 28, 2020

People feel extremely sad after listening that the streamer had to sell things to pay for the funeral. A Twitter user in support to AngelWalks wrote, "please help him out shout it out he’s already going through hell just help him out a little bit".

Also Read | COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

@JohnScarce please help him out shout it out he’s already going through hell just help him out a little bit — QREXION (@QREXION) July 28, 2020

I’m praying for you bro 🙏🙏🙏. Keep your head up through hard times like these and always know he is watching over you... — 𝕯𝖗𝖎𝖟𝖟𝖞 𝕺.𝕱./𝕶𝖄𝕺 #UglyCrew (@LocalPlutoJunky) July 28, 2020

i love you so much man. if you ever need anything please dont be afraid to let me know — ETRAIN 🚂 (@ETRAiiN) July 28, 2020

Also Read | COD Warzone Intel Locations, Mission And Not Working Issue Resolved