PUBG Mobile Leaks: Here's An Insight On What Is Being Added In The New Season 14 Update

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its multiplayer popular games, PUBG mobile and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been on this game since the lockdown began. Because of PUBG mobile’s popularity, the makers have been constantly working on new updates for the game which is going to be released very soon.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Korea New Update 2020: Details About Livik, New Guns And Vehicles

Also Read | ESL India PUBG Tournament: Prize Money, Schedule, Rules And Where To Watch

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

The season 13 of PUBG mobile is going to end on July 12. The players have been excited to see the season 14 as well as the new additions to the game. These updates will be reflected only after 0.19.0 update has been released. But before the release, there have been a number of leaks about PUBG mobile. A number of PUBG mobile players have been waiting to know what new additions are going to be made in the RP rewards leaks. So here is everything you need to know about PUBG mobile Season 14 leaks.

The fans were lucky enough to see some PUBG mobile leaks. One of the biggest leaks is the theme for Season 14. The theme is supposed to be “Spark the Flame” and it will also introduce a number of different skins and other cosmetics to PUBG Mobile Season 14. Here are some new skins for characters and weapons.

Also Read | Five Best VPNs For PUBG Mobile: Find Your Favourite VPN Portal Here

AVM Tyrant Set

Source: Classified YT

Butcher of Stalberg

Source: Classified YT

I am Rose outfit

Source: Classified YT

New skin for M416 AVM Tyrant Skin

Source: Classified YT

New skin for S1897

Source: Classified YT

New skin for M24 Diamond tier

Source: Classified YT

New skin for Dacia

Source: Classified YT

New skin for Minibus

Source: Classified YT

New skin for Aeroplane

Source: Classified YT

More Updates for PUBG mobile

The makers have also brought in a new map for the classic mode called LIVIK. It is a 2km x 2km map that can take up to 52 players. Using this map will help the players to experience quicker and much faster gameplay. This map has been created based on actual locations in Northern Europe. It includes a number of different locations like such as a rain forest, desert, waterfall and snowfield. Along with the map, the makers also introduced a couple of new weapons for the game. Here are the new weapons for Pubg mobile update. These new weapons and vehicles are also available on LIVIK.

New SMG: P90

New DMR: MK12

New Vehicle: Monster Truck

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: What New Skins Are Coming In The New Season?

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Date, Teams, Schedule And Prize Pool Details