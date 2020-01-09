PUBG Update Time In India: When Will Season 11 Come In PUBG Mobile?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most downloaded and played battle royale first-person shooter (FPS) games. With season 10 of PUBG Mobile coming to an end, the official handle of PUBG Mobile is already teasing the new features and additions that will make it to PUBG Mobile season 11. Here are all the details about PUBG Mobile season 11 update, when season 11 will be launched in PUBG Mobile and the PUBG update time in India:

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update official announcement

On January 7, 2020, the official Twitter account of PUBG Mobile posted a tweet revealing the launch date and name for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile season 11 update. The tweet made by PUBG Mobile also included pictures of what can be expected from the PUBG Mobile season 11 update. The PUBG Mobile Season 11 update has been titled Operation Tomorrow. The developers have not provided the PUBG update time in India.

The future is almost here! Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is launching on January 10! pic.twitter.com/RgYzOc1w4W — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

When will Season 11 come in PUBG Mobile

Since PUBG Mobile’s Season 10 is coming to an end, many users have been asking when will season 11 come in PUBG Mobile. According to the updates by the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile and other reports by leading technology and gaming portals, the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will launch on January 10, 2020.

Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update – Whats New?

Embrace the power of technology or struggle to preserve your humanity; the choice is yours in Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow coming January 10! pic.twitter.com/HJ45NbuovI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will introduce the Domination mode along with the inclusion of a new arena map titled Town. In the Domination mode, the Players will be divided into Red and Blue teams to capture two out of three bases. The team that manages to capture the maximum number of bases will win the round.

In the Town map, players will also gain access to Super Weapon Crates, and these Super Weapon Crates will include Super Weapons like the RPG Rocket Launcher, grenade launcher, and missiles among others.

The PUBG Mobile Season 11 update also brings the addition of a new training map. The training map will be based on the Warehouse map of the Battle Royal title. In the training map, players will be able to practice any weapons from the PUBG Mobile’s armoury.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update also includes a light snowmobile that spawns exclusively on the Vikendi map of PUBG Mobile. The light snowmobile will feature space for two players and will be faster than the regular snowmobile. However, given the lighter weight, it will also take more damage as compared to the original snowmobile.

Additionally, the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will also tweak the damage rate of Groza from 48 down to 45. However, the change applies to the missions of the Royal Pass Team Arena.

Royals Pass Season 11 is almost here! Venture forth into this dystopian future, and fight to determine the victor between humanity and technology! pic.twitter.com/tpXQMDyrwa — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 9, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will also allow the users to take a look at their statistics and highlights via the Season Recap.

Users will even notice a few security improvements and download status buttons and indicators once they are running the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update.

As the title suggests, PUBG Mobile Season 11 update with feature futuristic skins, character and machinery/cyberpunk based themes.

Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

