PUBG Update Time In India: When Will Season 11 Come In PUBG Mobile?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most downloaded and played battle royale first-person shooter (FPS) games. With season 10 of PUBG Mobile coming to an end, the official handle of PUBG Mobile is already teasing the new features and additions that will make it to PUBG Mobile season 11. Here are all the details about PUBG Mobile season 11 update, when season 11 will be launched in PUBG Mobile and the PUBG update time in India:
On January 7, 2020, the official Twitter account of PUBG Mobile posted a tweet revealing the launch date and name for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile season 11 update. The tweet made by PUBG Mobile also included pictures of what can be expected from the PUBG Mobile season 11 update. The PUBG Mobile Season 11 update has been titled Operation Tomorrow. The developers have not provided the PUBG update time in India.
The future is almost here! Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is launching on January 10! pic.twitter.com/RgYzOc1w4W— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020
Since PUBG Mobile’s Season 10 is coming to an end, many users have been asking when will season 11 come in PUBG Mobile. According to the updates by the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile and other reports by leading technology and gaming portals, the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will launch on January 10, 2020.
Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020
Embrace the power of technology or struggle to preserve your humanity; the choice is yours in Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow coming January 10! pic.twitter.com/HJ45NbuovI— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020
Royals Pass Season 11 is almost here! Venture forth into this dystopian future, and fight to determine the victor between humanity and technology! pic.twitter.com/tpXQMDyrwa— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 9, 2020
Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020
