Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specs And List Of Supporting Smartphones

Qualcomm is popular for its incredible range of mobile CPU systems. The CPUs offered by this particular organisation not only makes the product reliable but it also becomes one of the USPs of the smartphone. However, Qualcomm announced its latest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G which comes with several futuristic features such as Snapdragon X60 modem which will bring both mmWave and sub-6 GHz connectivity to the phone. This is the reason why many people who are wondering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 specs and list of smartphones using it. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G announced

The Qualcomm Technologies announced the flagship Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU, 6th Generation AI Engine, and much more. Until now, Apple's A14 Bionic enjoyed the leverage of being the fastest processor, however, Snapdragon 888 is all set to take on the competition. Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Lekha Motiwala mentioned the key features of the newly announced chipset, below is the list of all.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 specs and features

Snapdragon 888, with the 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X60 5G Modem-RF System, enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand-alone, non-standalone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

The new 6th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine, with the completely re-engineered Qualcomm® Hexagon™ processor, takes a pivotal leap forward in AI compared to the previous generation to improve performance, power efficiency—all at an astonishing 26 Tera operations per second (TOPS). The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which incorporates lower-power always-on AI processing for intuitive, intelligent features.

Since its inception, Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ has delivered dozens of mobile-first technologies to smartphones, including Updateable GPU Drivers, Desktop Forward Rendering, and frame rates achieving up to 144 frames per second (fps). The 3rd generation of Snapdragon Elite Gaming featured in Snapdragon 888 delivers Qualcomm Technologies’ most significant upgrade in Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU performance.

Snapdragon 888 will triple down on the future of computational photography and transform smartphones into professional-quality cameras. With the faster gigapixel speed Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP, users can capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution—up to 35% faster than the previous generation.

List of all Snapdragon 888 phones

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Nubia Red Magic 6

Nubia Z

Nubia ZTE Axon 30

Upcoming OnePlus 9 series (Rumoured)

Upcoming Moto Edge+ flagship device (Rumoured)

Asus ROG Phone 4 (Rumoured)

Asus ZenFone flagship (Rumoured)

