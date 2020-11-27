Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

Qualcomm and MediaTek are one of the leading mobile CPU system providers that offer some of the best chipsets to run the smartphones. But buyers are usually confused about which brand offers a better chipset for smartphones, especially the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. However, this is the reason why many people who are wondering about the chipset system Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G

MediaTek Dimensity 800U features

Dimensity 800U Antutu score - 318602

Device Type - Mobile Platform

Model - Dimensity 800U

Announced - August 2020

CPU - 2 ARM Cortex-A76@2.40GHz 6 ARM Cortex-A55@2.00GHz

GPU - ARM Mali-G57 MC3

Process - LPP7nm

Core - Octa-Core

Dual Camera - Up to 20MP + 16MP@30fps

Single Camera - Up to 64MP@30fps

RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x

RAM Frequency - 2133MHz

Storage Type - UFS 2.2

Resolution - 2520 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type - Full HD+ @120Hz

5G Support - Yes

Modem - Integrated 5G Modem

AI - MediaTek AI Processing Unit

Charging - NA

Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G features

Snapdragon 765G Antutu score - 320199

Device Type - Mobile Platform

Model - SDM765G

Announced - December 2019

CPU - 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.4GHz 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.2GHz 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.8GHz

GPU - Adreno 620@625MHz

Process - LPP7nm

Core - Octa-Core

Dual Camera - Up to 22MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps

Single Camera - Up to 36MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps; Up to 192MP

RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x

RAM Frequency - 2133MHz

Storage Type - eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0

Resolution - 1080 x 2520 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels

Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz

5G Support - Yes

Modem - Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System

AI - Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor

Charging - Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology Qualcomm Quick Charge AI

Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi -

Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

802.11a/b/g/n, 802.11ax-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2

