Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

Qualcomm and MediaTek are one of the leading mobile CPU system providers that offer some of the best chipsets to run the smartphones. But buyers are usually confused about which brand offers a better chipset for smartphones, especially the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. However, this is the reason why many people who are wondering about the chipset system Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 765G
MediaTek Dimensity 800U features
-
Dimensity 800U Antutu score - 318602
- Device Type - Mobile Platform
- Model - Dimensity 800U
- Announced - August 2020
- CPU -
- 2 ARM Cortex-A76@2.40GHz
- 6 ARM Cortex-A55@2.00GHz
- GPU - ARM Mali-G57 MC3
- Process - LPP7nm
- Core - Octa-Core
- Dual Camera - Up to 20MP + 16MP@30fps
- Single Camera - Up to 64MP@30fps
- RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x
- RAM Frequency - 2133MHz
- Storage Type - UFS 2.2
- Resolution - 2520 x 1080 Pixels
- Display Type - Full HD+ @120Hz
- 5G Support - Yes
- Modem - Integrated 5G Modem
- AI - MediaTek AI Processing Unit
- Charging - NA
- Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.1
- Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G features
-
Snapdragon 765G Antutu score - 320199
- Device Type - Mobile Platform
- Model - SDM765G
- Announced - December 2019
- CPU -
- 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.4GHz
- 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.2GHz
- 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.8GHz
- GPU - Adreno 620@625MHz
- Process - LPP7nm
- Core - Octa-Core
- Dual Camera - Up to 22MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps
- Single Camera - Up to 36MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps; Up to 192MP
- RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x
- RAM Frequency - 2133MHz
- Storage Type - eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
- Resolution - 1080 x 2520 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels
- Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz
- 5G Support - Yes
- Modem - Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System
- AI - Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor
- Charging -
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
- Qualcomm Quick Charge AI
- Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi -
- Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
- 802.11a/b/g/n, 802.11ax-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2
