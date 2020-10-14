A14 Vs A13 Bionic Chip: Is The IPhone 12 Processor Or IPhone 11 Processor Better?

Apple has finally unveiled its incredible range of iPhones which includes the much-awaited iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. In yesterday's Apple Event, fans got to know that the organisation is going to use the first-ever A14 Bionic chip in its newly launched iPhone 12 smartphones. The CPU system is said to be much faster than all the other current CPUs in its family. However, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released Apple iPhones are wondering about CPU system A14 vs A13 Bionic and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | iPhone Mini Vs iPhone 12: Which Smartphone Should You Purchase?

A14 vs A13 Bionic

Technology

The iPhone 12 processor A14 Bionic chip is based on TSMC’s new 5nm manufacturing process whereas the iPhone 11 processor A13 Bionic chip was based on 7nm. It is said that the 5nm-based A14 Bionic is capable of 11.8 billion transistors, on the other hand, A13 had 8.5 billion transistors. Having more transistors not only improves performance by 15% but it also provides more power efficiency by 30% that is up to 10 hours of battery life.

GPU performance:

Smartphones are now capable of performing several important tasks including video rendering, image processing, 3D rendering, illustrations, and much more. This is the reason why smartphone's GPU performance is one of the major important aspects that a user looks for. Apple's newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphones come with A14 Bionic chipset which is said to offer improved graphics performance for up to 8.3% (GPU performance) in comparison to the last year’s A13 Bionic chip. Nevertheless, as per Apple's claims, the iPhone 12 processor A14’s GPU is 30% faster than the A12’s GPU.

Also Read | A14 Vs A12Z Bionic Chip: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

AI performance improvement:

The iPhone 11 processor A13 Bionic constitutes of an 8-core neural engine which is capable of performing up to 6 trillion operations per second. However, the newly launched iPhone 12 processor A14 Bionic is said to have eight additional cores to the Neural Engine in comparison to the older versions. So, the next-generation A14 Bionic chipset has a 16-Core Neural Engine which is capable of delivering up to 11 Trillions of operations per second. So, the AI performance of the iPhone 12 processor with the A14 chip is going to be 83% more than the A13 chip.

Also Read | Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

A14 Bionic specifications

Frequency: 1.80 GHz

CPU Cores: 6

CPU Threads: 6

Turbo (1 Core): 3.10 GHz

Turbo (6 Cores): 3.10 GHz

Hyperthreading: No

Overclocking: No

Core architecture: hybrid (big.LITTLE)

A core: 2x Icestorm

B core: 4x Firestorm

GPU name: Apple A14

GPU frequency: 1.80 GHz

GPU (Turbo): 3.10 GHz

Generation: 11

DirectX Version: --

Execution units: 4

Shader: 0

Max. Memory: 8 GB

Max. displays: 3

Technology: 5 nm

Promo Image ~ Apple.com

Also Read | iPhone 12 Mini: Release Date, Price, Features And Colour Options