Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Vs 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

Qualcomm is popular for its incredible range of mobile CPU systems. The CPUs offered by this particular organisation not only makes the product reliable but it also becomes one of the USPs of the smartphone. However, Qualcomm released its latest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g in September 2020.
However, this is the reason why many people who are wondering about the chipset system Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G features
- Snapdragon 750G Antutu score - 332611
- Device Type - Mobile Platform
- Model - SM7225
- Announced - September 2020
- CPU -
- 2 ARM Cortex-A77@2.20GHz
- 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.80GHz
- GPU - Adreno 619
- Process - Samsung 8nm
- Core - Octa-Core
- Dual Camera - Up to 16MP + 16MP(MFNR & ZSL)@30fps
- Single Camera - Up to 36MP(MFNR & ZSL)@30fps; Up to 192MP
- RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x
- RAM Frequency - 2133MHz
- Storage Type - UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
- Resolution - 2560 x 1440 pixels
- Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz
- 5G Support - Yes
- Modem -
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System
- Downloading Up to 3.7 Gbps (5G), 1.2 Gbps (LTE)
- Uploading Up to 1.6 Gbps (5G), 210 Mbps (LTE)
- AI -
- Qualcomm Hexagon 694
- Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK
- Charging - Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
- Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.1
- Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi-6, Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Phones
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. China
- Motorola Moto G 5G. Global
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Snapdragon 765G Antutu score - 320199
- Device Type - Mobile Platform
- Model - SDM765G
- Announced - December 2019
- CPU -
- 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.4GHz
- 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.2GHz
- 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.8GHz
- GPU - Adreno 620@625MHz
- Process - LPP7nm
- Core - Octa-Core
- Dual Camera - Up to 22MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps
- Single Camera - Up to 36MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps; Up to 192MP
- RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x
- RAM Frequency - 2133MHz
- Storage Type - eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
- Resolution - 1080 x 2520 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels
- Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz
- 5G Support - Yes
- Modem - Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System
- AI - Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor
- Charging -
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
- Qualcomm Quick Charge AI
- Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi -
- Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
- 802.11a/b/g/n, 802.11ax-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Phones
- OnePlus Nord
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo iQOO Z1x
- Vivo Z6 5G
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G
- Google Pixel 4A 5G
- Google Pixel 5
- Motorola Edge and more
