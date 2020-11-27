Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Vs 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?

Qualcomm is popular for its incredible range of mobile CPU systems. The CPUs offered by this particular organisation not only makes the product reliable but it also becomes one of the USPs of the smartphone. However, Qualcomm released its latest chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g in September 2020.

However, this is the reason why many people who are wondering about the chipset system Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G features

Snapdragon 750G Antutu score - 332611

Device Type - Mobile Platform

Model - SM7225

Announced - September 2020

CPU - 2 ARM Cortex-A77@2.20GHz 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.80GHz

GPU - Adreno 619

Process - Samsung 8nm

Core - Octa-Core

Dual Camera - Up to 16MP + 16MP(MFNR & ZSL)@30fps

Single Camera - Up to 36MP(MFNR & ZSL)@30fps; Up to 192MP

RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x

RAM Frequency - 2133MHz

Storage Type - UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1

Resolution - 2560 x 1440 pixels

Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz

5G Support - Yes

Modem - Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System Downloading Up to 3.7 Gbps (5G), 1.2 Gbps (LTE) Uploading Up to 1.6 Gbps (5G), 210 Mbps (LTE)

AI - Qualcomm Hexagon 694 Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK

Charging - Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi-6, Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. China

Motorola Moto G 5G. Global

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. China

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765G Antutu score - 320199

Device Type - Mobile Platform

Model - SDM765G

Announced - December 2019

CPU - 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.4GHz 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.2GHz 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.8GHz

GPU - Adreno 620@625MHz

Process - LPP7nm

Core - Octa-Core

Dual Camera - Up to 22MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps

Single Camera - Up to 36MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps; Up to 192MP

RAM Type - Up to 12GB LPDDR4x

RAM Frequency - 2133MHz

Storage Type - eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0

Resolution - 1080 x 2520 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels

Display Type - FHD+@120Hz, QHD+@60Hz

5G Support - Yes

Modem - Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System

AI - Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor

Charging - Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology Qualcomm Quick Charge AI

Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi - Dual-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n, 802.11ax-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2



Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Phones

OnePlus Nord

Vivo X50 Pro

Motorola Razr 5G

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo iQOO Z1x

Vivo Z6 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 5

Motorola Edge and more

