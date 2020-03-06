Realme Android 10 Update List: Expected Release Dates For Realme Phones

Realme first started to roll out its Realme UI update based on Android 10 in January and the company recently started rolling out the stable update for the Realme X and Realme 5 Pro. The two phones became the third and fourth devices from Realme to get the eagerly-awaited update which comes with a build number RMX1971EX_11_C.01 and brings the Realme UI v1.0 based on Android 10.

Realme is currently rolling out the update to its users in a staggered manner and mass rollout can be expected over the next few months. In January, the company brought the Android 10-based Realme UI to the Realme XT in India. The update was soon released on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme 5 Pro.

However, after the official release of Android 10, Realme had confirmed that most of its smartphones will be getting the latest OS update. The company has since released a more specific roadmap with the list of devices to get Android 10. Below is a list of all the Realme smartphones that are scheduled to receive the Android 10 update:

Realme Android 10 update list with expected release dates

Realme X2 Pro – expected release in March 2020

Realme 3 – expected release in April 2020

Realme 3i – expected release in April 2020

Realme 5 – expected release in May 2020

Realme 5S – expected release in May 2020

Realme 2 Pro – expected release in June 2020

Realme C2 – expected release during Q3 2020

The proprietary interface comes with a few changes over the company’s existing ColorOS custom ROM. The company calls the new UI ‘Real Design’ and it features an optimised Smart Sidebar, two new features for the Assistive Ball users, bubbles, optimised three-finger screenshot gesture support, digital well-being focus mode, smoother animation, dark mode, and more. With the latest update, Realme Share will also support sharing files with OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi users.

