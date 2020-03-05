Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro And Realme Band Launched: How And Where To Buy Them?

Realme held an online launch event on Thursday, March 5, to unveil its Realme 6 series smartphones along with the company's first-ever fitness band, the Realme Band. The show was hosted by the company CEO Madhav Sheth, who kicked off the event by introducing the much-awaited Realme 6 series.

Realme 6 Series smartphones

Sheth called the two smartphones the biggest upgrade in the series ever - the Realme 6 is a successor to the Realme 5 Pro, whereas Realme 6 Pro is an upgrade over Realme X.

Realme 6 will come in two colour options – Comet White and Comet Blue. Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange options. Both the phones will run on the Realme UI, based on Android 10.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro pricing and where to buy?

Realme 6

Realme 6 will be sold starting at Rs.12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The phone's 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants will be available for Rs.14,999 and Rs.15,999 respectively. The first sale of Realme 6 is set to go live on March 11 at noon.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro price in India is said to start from Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The phone's 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models will retail at Rs.17,999 and Rs.18,999, respectively. The first sale of Realme 6 Pro is set to go live on March 13 at 12 noon.

Both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro devices can be purchased through offline stores and online channels through Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Realme has also announced that the two smartphones will also be available overseas in countries like China, Europe, South-East Asia, and parts of Africa over the course of the next few weeks.

Realme Band pricing and where to buy?

Realme Band is Realme’s first-ever smart band which comes with a 2.4 cm colour screen. The Band features five dial faces and will be available in nine sports modes for tracking the daily activities. The smart band will also have a Cricket Mode feature and include a heart-rate sensor, sleep monitoring support, and smart notifications. Users will also be able to pair the smart band with their smartphones to display the notifications. The smart band also has IP68 water resistance certification and will be available with a USB-A connector.

The Realme Band will be sold for Rs.1,499 and can be purchased from the company’s official website. Its first sale was set to take place today at 2 pm. The smart band will also be offered via Amazon and offline stores soon.

Realme Link app

The company also announced the availability of the Realme Link app which will be Realme's latest application for its upcoming range of IoT devices. The app has been made available for download on the Google Play Store. Users will be able to use the app for managing their Realme smart devices.

