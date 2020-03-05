Realme 6 Launch Event Ticket Holders To Get Free Realme Band Along With Full Refund

Realme had recently announced the cancellation of its on-ground event where the company was set to launch the Realme 6 series. The event was set to take place on March 5 at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi, but the company decided that it would just hold the event online over coronavirus concerns.

Ticket holders to get a Realme band free along with ticket refund

The tickets were already up for sale on the Realme official website and since the event has been cancelled, the company is now refunding the ticket amount along with a free Realme Band as a token of appreciation to those who had bought the ticket.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced through his Twitter handle on Tuesday that every individual who had booked a ticket to attend the Realme 6 series launch event will be given a full refund and a Realme Band for free as a special gesture.

Providing full refund of ticket value.

I know how excited you were for #realme6series launch,

so as a special gesture will be giving a #realmeBand to every single person who booked a ticket.

Details will be sent via mail.



Livestream at 12:30PM, 5th March.https://t.co/Xclg5ILkHl pic.twitter.com/BiMmMaawr7 — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2020

The tickets to the Realme 6 launch event were available for ₹599 and came with some freebies, which included gift vouchers and refreshments.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro to be launched via live stream

Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be launched on March 5. It will be hosted by Madhav Sheth and the live stream will be available on the company’s official YouTube handle – Realme India. As part of the event, Realme will also introduce the company’s first fitness band, the Realme Band. The pricing of the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Realme Band will be announced at the event.

image credits: Realme