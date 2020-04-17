Ring App Not Working? Here Is How To Fix Issues Like "Certificate Validation Failed"

Ring App is a popular security and news app of the USA which provides crime and other news around the neighbourhood of the user. The application is famously called as a "neighbourhood watch" for the digital age that creates a ring of security around the users' localities. One can also connect cameras known as Ring Cameras to the app and can watch over their home from their smartphone devices. One can download the app easily from Google Play Store and App Store. The Ring app is free to download, but a user needs to create their username and password for the device's store page to download the app.

With such alluring features, Ring App was recently having major problems where the certificate validation failed or the 2-step verification errors were displayed in the app. The users started reporting the ring app not working issue online on the community forum. The company has quickly resolved the issue and assured the users on the Ring app community forum. If you are still having problems such as certificate validation failed errors, use these effective methods to solve it-

Also Read | Google Meet grid view not working? Here is how you can easily fix it

Source ~ Community.Ring.com

Also Read | Obscurify not working? Here are some quick fixes to solve the problem

Source ~ Status.Ring.com

Also Read | Hotstar not working on Firestick? Learn here how to resolve this issue

How to fix Ring app not working problems?

If you are having login issues like app not working, Ring app not working, website down, freezing up, Ring doorbell not working and more, follow the steps below -

Fully close the Ring app: Start by fully exiting Ring (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening Ring app again.

Start by fully exiting Ring (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening Ring app again. Perform a power cycle: Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up.

Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up. Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations.

Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations. Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection. Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection. Check for app and system updates: To check for Ring app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for Ring app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/reinstall Ring app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Ring app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

Also Read | Amazon Alexa app not working: App keeps crashing on Android devices