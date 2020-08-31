Samsung Galaxy M51 Now Available For Pre-order In Europe: Here's What You Can Expect

The latest addition to the long list of Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy M51 has proved to be a sought after product especially with its promised battery size of 7000mAh with an expected battery life of more than 48 hours. It also has a 25W quick charging port of 3.5mm. The brand itself didn't drop hints or tips for this model, making its release rife with numerous speculations, the biggest being it's battery life.

Galaxy M51 Launch date

Only listed on the company's official site in Germany, it's launch in India has not been declared yet. Even on the German site, the launch of the phone for pre-order was silent. Its shipping is rumoured to begin from September 11. One can choose the phone in two colours - white and black. It has a ram of 6GB with onboard storage of 128GB with a choice of expandable storage up to 512GB. The phone's rumoured to launch in India during the second week of September at a price between twenty-five to thirty thousand.

Galaxy M51 Display

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED+ display, an Infinity-O cutout and a fingerprint scanner on the side. It possesses great features for an avid photographer or any regular selfie fan. The front camera is a 32MP, centrally placed of a punch-hole cutout. The back camera comprises of a 64MP main camera, a 5MP depth lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of 123 degrees. Samsung Galaxy M51 is also equipped with a 5MP macro-sensor.

Galaxy M51 Price and Other Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has chosen to opt for octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and an operating system based on Android 10. It houses various sensors, including an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and compass along with the face and fingerprint sensor.

The phone's listed at 360 Euros (approximately $428). The phone comes with a 4G LTE support and dual macro-SIM. The charging port is a Type-C USB of 3.5mm. For security purposes, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with Samsung Knox. Its major highlight is definitely it's a humongous battery of 7000mAh as similar battery life isn't available for any Android at the same price.

[Image Credit: Shutterstock]