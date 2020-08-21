Samsung M51 Twitter Leak, Display, Camera, Battery And More, See Details

A recent Twitter leak shared by a Twitter user, @_the_tech_guy, gives a possible complete insight into the upcoming Samsung M31 phone. The manufacturing process of the Samsung Galaxy M51 was reportedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and fans cannot wait for the phone's release to know more about it. The Twitter leak gives us an insight into the phone’s battery, display, camera as well as the SoC i.e. system on a chip.
Samsung Galaxy M51
This model might be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset. Further, it may also have an octa-core Kryo 470 processor. This processor might be equipped with a 1.8GHz Hexa Core setup. The new Samsung Galaxy M51 might have a 6 GB RAM.
