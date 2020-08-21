Samsung M51 Twitter Leak, Display, Camera, Battery And More, See Details

A recent Twitter leak shared by a Twitter user, @_the_tech_guy, gives a possible complete insight into the upcoming Samsung M31 phone. The manufacturing process of the Samsung Galaxy M51 was reportedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and fans cannot wait for the phone's release to know more about it. The Twitter leak gives us an insight into the phone’s battery, display, camera as well as the SoC i.e. system on a chip.

Samsung leaks:

All leaks shared by twitter user @_the_tech_guy:

Samsung M51 Display:

According to the Tweet, the new Samsung M51 will have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Samsung M51 System on a Chip (SoC):

The Twitter leak states that the new Samsung M51 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

OnLeaks and Pigtou earlier shared reports that seemed to differ from the above Twitter leaks. According to these reports, the new Samsung M 51 will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. It also stated that the model would have a 6.5-inch display size.

Samsung M51 Camera:

According to the Twitter user, @_the_tech_guy, the new Samsung M51 will have come with 64MP(primary) quad rear cameras.

Samsung M51 Battery:

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 might be equipped with 7000mAh battery along with 25W charging.

You can check out the Twitter leak shared by @_the_tech_guy here:

Samsung M51 release date:

The new Samsung M51 might be launched on September 4, 2020.

Samsung M51 price:

The Samsung M51 might be priced at Rs. 24,990.

Samsung M51 specs and configuration:

This model might be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset. Further, it may also have an octa-core Kryo 470 processor. This processor might be equipped with a 1.8GHz Hexa Core setup. The new Samsung Galaxy M51 might have a 6 GB RAM.

Samsung M51 Connectivity and Storage:

This model may have inbuilt storage of 128GB. The expandable storage might go up to 512GB. The Samsung M51 will support connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot and several other features.

