Lenovo Gaming Laptops That Every Gaming Enthusiast Needs To Check Out

With the new PC games becoming more demanding than ever, it is important that you buy the right gaming laptop for running the most graphics-intensive titles. Choosing the right laptop is the first step in ensuring that you get the most out of your favourite game titles and not miss out on any of the enhancements. And while there are plenty of options available, Lenovo has come up some of the most compelling gaming laptops recently.

However, it can be quite challenging to find the right laptop that suits all of your requirements. So, let us walk you through some of the best gaming laptops, in terms of their specifications, from Lenovo that you should definitely consider before making your next purchase.

Best Lenovo gaming laptops according to their specs

1. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 is one of the most well-rounded laptops that can serve a number of purposes. The laptop is clearly an excellent choice for those looking to get a 15-inch device that comes loaded with performance hardware and a bunch of added security features. The price is on the higher end as it starts at ₹1,92,540. However, it is a decent option if you are looking for a laptop that will last a good number of years considering its impressive specifications.

Processor: Up to 9th Generation Intel® H Core i9 (with up to 8 cores)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (MaxQ w/4GB GDDR5)

Memory: Up to 64GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: Up to 2 SSDs (2x M.2 2280 PCIe TLC & SATA) for 4TB max

Audio: Dual 360° far-field microphones

2. Legion 5i (15)

The Lenovo Legion 5i is part of the Legion 5 Series and is certainly one of the most popular gaming laptops right now. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display like most other laptops on the list, and it can be configured up to a 240Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Legion 5i starts at ₹76,690 and has the following hardware specifications.

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 4GB

Memory: Up to 16GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD / 1TB 2.5" 7200RPM HDD

Audio: Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos for Gaming

3. Lenovo Legion Y740

The Lenovo Legion Y740 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops from the Legion Y Series. The laptop promises to deliver desktop-calibre gaming and offers extremely high refresh rate, combined with a powerful processor. The laptop also comes with an enhanced thermal cooling system that promises to keep your gaming cool and quiet. It starts at around 80,990.

Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Memory: 16GB – 32GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Audio: Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos for Gaming

4. Legion Y7000 SE

The Legion Y7000 SE is a premium gaming laptop that offers some of the best features. It offers an impressive gaming power and comes with a vivid panel and quality chassis. The laptop starts at ₹80,990 and offers the following specs.

Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Memory: Up to 32 GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD

Audio: Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos for Gaming

5. Legion Y540

The Legion Y540 is another powerful machine from the Legion Y Series. The laptop packs a lot of muscle and comes with the latest generation graphics and processing. It also offers customizable configurations and starts at ₹67,190. Here are the hardware configurations that it offers.

Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Memory: 8 GB – 16 GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD or up to 2 TB HDD

Audio: Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos for Gaming

6. ThinkPad P73

The ThinkPad P73 is a high-end device that will also last a good number of years, due to its wide range of features. The laptop comes with the Intel i9 processor and supports up to 128 GB of RAM, which is just impressive for a gaming device. It starts at around ₹1,03,687 which makes it quite expensive.

Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9880H with vPro

Graphics: NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX 5000 16 GB

Memory: Up to 128GB

Screen: 17.3-inch FHD

Storage: Up to 4TB PCIe SSD / Up to 2TB HDD 5400 RPM

Audio: 2 x 2W stereo speakers / Dolby Atmos®-certified / Dual far-field mic

7. ThinkPad P1

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is a great choice for gamers or anyone who is looking for a laptop that can easily handle demanding programs. This device can easily replace your high-end desktop in every aspect and offers excellent gaming performance. However, the laptop is fairly expensive as it costs around ₹2,11,160.

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8850H 6 Core Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA® Quadro® P1000 4 GB

Memory: Supports up to 64 GB

Screen: 15.6-inch FHD

Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD

Image credits: Lenovo