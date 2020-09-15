Scorpion Gaming Chair Price, Specifications And Other Details

Cluvens Scorpion Gaming chair is widely known for its ability to transform. It takes the shape of a "Scorpion King" which is really very comfortable and can recline up to a degree of 170. The chair has many features, including support for an ultra-wide monitor. Read on to know more details:
Also read | Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Pricing, Pre-order Details And More
The complete name of this chair is Cluvens IW-SK zero-gravity ESPORTS gaming chair. It can provide support to a large ultra-wide 49-inch monitor as mentioned above. Additionally, two more 27-inch monitors can be used. It comes with HDMI/DP cables to connect all these monitors. The weight is 265 pounds, the length is 65 inches, and when fully extended it gets to 82 inches tall. So one will need a large space to put it comfortably.
Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Takes To Twitter To Reveal Grimes As The Voice Of Lizzy Wizzy
The scorpion desk/chair setup for $1,900 (about £1,485, AU$2,608). The Cluvens scorpion gaming chair and entire workstation weigh 120Kgs. It is 1.5 meters long and 2 meters tall in height. Cluvens says on its website, “This villainous Scorpion can transform!”.
are you normal or do you desperately wish you had this scorpion PC set-up pic.twitter.com/kEiYaVLpeL— PHΛЯΛӨH (@PharaohOW) September 11, 2020
Also read | Best Guns In COD Mobile Season 10 That You Must Check Out; See Full List
This scorpion-like gaming chair has a similar design to Acer's Predator Thronos Air gaming chair which came out last year and also the MWE Labs Emperor chair which initially released in 2012.
Power Voltage: 100V/240V
Output: 100--300 Watts
Dimensions (extend): Length: 65"(165 cm) x Width: 47.25"(108 cm) x Height: 82"(208 cm)
Dimensions (extracted): Length: 65"(165 cm) x Width: 30"(77 cm) x Height:53"(135 cm)
Frame Material: High-carbon steel with black sand texture powder coated paint, Support for 21-29" triple screen monitors with VESA international standards.
Seat Material: PU Support for 19-49 inch single screen monitor or curved screen
Weight Limit: 276 lbs max.(124 kg)
Net Weight: 265 lbs(120kg)
Power system: 6 high thrust linear electric cylinders
Lighting system: 100w 16 colour LED strips
Also read | Xbox Series X And S To Be Launched On November, 10; Read Details