How To Get Deadpool Skin In Fortnite And Why Are Deadpool Challenges Not Showing Up?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 features a host of exciting challenges and rewards for the fans. The season also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero Deadpool. Interestingly, players will now be able to unlock his outfit by completing a series of special Deadpool weekly challenges. Once unlocked, you will be able to play the game as the ultimate super-antihero. However, Deadpool isn’t the only available skin with Chapter 2, you can also unlock Tntina and Maya as part of the ongoing season.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: How Long Will Fortnite Be Down And What To Expect With The Latest Update?

How to get Deadpool skin in Fortnite?

Before getting the Deadpool skin in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. This is a necessary step if you wish to unlock the Deadpool skin.

Once you get a Battle Pass, you will be required to take up a series of weekly challenges in the game. Every week, you will be presented with a new challenge, and unlike most of your earlier Fortnite challenges, these need to be completed in a particular order. For every challenge completed, you will get a special Deadpool themed reward. Some of these rewards include a Deadpool inspired weapon wrap, a banner, and others.

The weekly challenges have been available since February this year; however, if you're just starting out; you can still take up and complete the challenges. As you continue to progress, you will eventually get the Deadpool skin. As for people who have been completing the challenges from the start, they should be able to unlock him with this week's challenge.

Also Read | How To Collect Medals In Fortnite With The Awaken Oro Challenges?

That's right baby! Deadpool is in the game. Just need to complete his Challenges this week and voila, he's yours.



Even antiheroes have to heed the call 😏 pic.twitter.com/ARLR2fG8lx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite Friends List Not Working? Try Out These Quick Fixes To Solve The Issue

Why are Deadpool challenges not showing up?

A number of Fortnite players who were trying to fill their entire lobbies with Deadpool-themed rewards were faced with an issue that stopped the Week 7 Deadpool challenges from populating on their system. And while it allows you to interact with your computer, it doesn’t reflect any challenges for Week 7.

Epic Games is actually aware of the problem and has also addressed the issue with a tweet to inform players that they are working to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, you cannot do much from your end and will need to wait for Epic to resolve the issue.

We are investigating issues with missing Deadpool Week 7 challenges for some players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite Update Patch Notes 12.10: Fortnite Server Status, Proximity Mine And Llamas

Image credits: Epic Games