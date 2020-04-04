When Is The Next Patch Day In 'Free Fire'? New Character & Ranking System Revealed

Free Fire is set to roll out a new update in the middle of this month which will be available to all players. The new Free Fire update OB21 is called the Kapella Patch, named after a new character, Kapella, that it introduces with the patch. The update will also introduce new weapons, new rank mode, upgraded weapon stats along with other features.

When will the latest update be released in Free Fire?

The developers have recently closed the advanced server for its upcoming Free Fire OB21 update and are now getting ready to push the final update to the global servers. Free Fire will release the update on Wednesday, April 8, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

What's new in OB21 update?

Which game mode will have its own ranking system?

While players already enjoy a Classic Battle Royale mode in Free Fire, Clash Squad is another popular mode amongst fans. With that in mind, Clash Squad will now come with a Rank Mode of its own, separated from the Mode in Battle Royale.

About the new character --- Kapella

Kapella will be the newest character introduced in Free Fire. Garena has revealed that Kapella is a lead singer of a Kpop band and has skills that can increase the effectiveness of healing items. She can increase the healing effects on you and your allies while reducing the rate of being bled out when one of the teammates is knocked down. The character will be available in the Free Fire Store.

New Weapon --- Thompson

The new update will also bring a new weapon, Thompson, that has a large magazine of 40 ammos. It is an SMG which has been designed specifically for close to mid-range combat. Here are the specs:

Damage: 50

Rate of fire: 77

Magazine: 40

Accuracy: 34

Reload: 48

Range: 33

Thompson will be available only in Classic mode.

MP5 stats adjustment

The MP5 is a commonly used submachine gun in Free Fire. Developers state that they have noticed that the performance of the MP5 was a little off after an Electrical Booster was added earlier. Therefore, they decided to buff the MP5 to improve its viability during mid-to-close range combat. These are the new specs:

Rate of fire: +25%

Accuracy: +7%

Movement Speed while shooting: +20%

Effective Range: +13%

Removed the grip attachment slot

Precise shots first 3->6

UMP stats adjustment

The UMP is another popular submachine gun in Free Fire which has been created by the same company as the MP5. The weapon performs extremely well early in the match; however, it falls off sharply due to its low effectiveness against armour. To fix the issue, developers have increased the armour penetration and damage to improve its viability against armoured enemies. Here are the upgraded specs:

Damage: +1

Minimum Damage: +5

Armor penetration: +25%

Recoil: -25%

Movement Speed: +15%

Range: -5%

M1887 stats adjustment

The M1887 is a shotgun with SG ammo. It has a high damage of 170 at a very slow rate of reload time. This would leave the enemies with almost no chance to counterplay. Therefore, developers have increased the reload time on the weapon and reduced the minimum damage to allow enemies to react. Check out the new specs:

Armor Penetration: +6%

Rate of Fire: +4%

Reload: -30%

Min. Damage: -1

