Snapchat: How To Fix The Snapchat Tap To Load Problem? A Clear Overview

In India, more and more people are moving towards using Snapchat. In fact, it is becoming the next big thing in the country. Although it’s doing well, people are experiencing a strange problem with the Snapchat app. In other words, people are finding it challenging to fix the Snapchat tap to load glitch. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Snapchat tap to load glitch, how to fix Snapchat tap to load problem and more.

Also read: What Is A Public Profile On Snapchat? How To Get A Public Profile On Snapchat?

No doubt that it is a super popular app all around the world. People use it to instantly connect with their friends, family, and portray their lives in pictures. Although it has so many cool features to attract new users to their platform regularly, the Snapchat tap to load glitch seems to be present forever. In the coming section, we’ll look at what is Snapchat tap to load glitch and in the following one, we’ll tell you how to fix it.

Also read: How To Get A Streak Back On Snapchat? A Step-By-Step Guide To Restoring The Streak. Here.

What is Snapchat tap to load glitch?

Usually, this is how it takes place. You click a snap to see what your friend is up to. You wait for some time for the snap to load. But all you see is the snap taking too much time to load and the tap to load screen staying for a long time.

After some more waiting, you decide to download the snap manually. If you are checking one or two, it’s okay. But if you are checking multiple snaps, it would be annoying to download them all and view the pictures one by one.

Also read: How To Change Your Streak Emoji On Snapchat? A Comprehensive Step-By-Step Guide.

So you may be wondering what’s this issue is all about? Why is this issue keeps popping up? What’s Snapchat doing about this issue? in the following paragraph, we’ll answer all the questions above plus how to fix Snapchat tap to load problem. Let us walk you through!

How to fix the Snapchat tap to load problem?

Sure, the tap to load problem in Snapchat is really a frustrating one, so let's get straight into solving this issue. There is a feature in Snapchat where the snaps will be automatically downloaded once any of your friends upload them. This allows you to click on the snap and view it instantly.

But the Snapchat tap to load error doesn’t allow the snap to download it, and you have to click the load button to download it manually. Unfortunately, both windows and android users face this issue. Yet, there are some methods you can use to fix it.

Also read: Snapchat Location Notification: Will The App Notify Users When You Look At Their Location?

Methods to fix the Snapchat tap to download problem

Here are some easy methods to fix this issue. They may look simple, but very effective in solving the problem. Next time you face this issue, you don’t have to scratch your head!

Method 1. Reboot your phone.

Method 2. Turn off Snapchat optimization.

Method 3. Turn off data saver.

Method 4. Turn off the battery saver mood.

Method 5. Clear app cache.

Snapchat update

We hope that we have given you clear info on how to fix the Snapchat load problem. After implementing all the methods and you still see this problem exist, then you need to contact Snapchat customer support team for further assistance. But in our experience, you don’t have to go that far.