Tata Sky 179 Pack: Complete Details And Channel List For 2020

Tata Sky DTH is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. The extensive list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. Many users around India use services of Tata Sky, which offers different packages based on one's preference and usage. One such Tata Sky plan is the 179 one. Take a look at Tata Sky 179 pack details.

Tata Sky 179 plan details

There are no HD channels available in this pack which means the user will only be able to enjoy SD channels. You have to pay Rs 179 to activate the plan, which comes with a validity of 30 days. This is one of the affordable packs available on Tata Sky and the plan is also known as Hindi Bachat plan. There are in total 31 channels in this pack, including Colors Rishtey, Sony Pal, & TV, Star Sports 1 and more.

There are 7 Hindi Entertainment channels, 4 Hindi Movies channels, 7 Hindi News channels, 9 Hindi Regional, 2 Music, and other channels. This pack is suitable for users who are looking for channels under Hindi or Hindi News genre. Tata Sky has a lock-in period of one day. Once you have subscribed to any pack or channel, you can not drop it before the lock-in period. You can call on Tata Sky's toll-free number that is 1800 208 6633 to know more details on the Hindi Bachat plan and other plans that are available on Tata Sky.

Tata Sky 179 pack channel list 2020

Hindi Entertainment

&TV

Zee Anmol

Big Magic

Star Bharat

Star Utsav

Sony Pal

Colors Rishtey

Hindi Movies

Star Utsav Movies

Zee Anmol Cinema

Colors Cineplex

Sony Wah

Hindi News

Zee News

Zee Hindustan

Zee Business

Aaj Tak

Aaj Tak Tez

News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal

News18 India

Hindi Regional

Big Ganga

Zee Bihar Jharkhand

Zee Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh

Zee Rajasthan News

Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

News18 Bihar Jharkhand

News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh

News18 Rajasthan

Music

Zee ETC

Zing

Sports

Star Sports 1

Others

Zee Salaam

