TCS Digital Certification Free Online Course: How To Apply For The Programme?

TCS iON, the strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, made an announcement earlier this week about its new 15-day self-paced digital certification programme called Career Edge – Knockdown the Lockdown. The free online course is ideal for students and professionals to help them to sharpen their skills during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Who can apply for TCS Digital Certification Programme?

The TCS digital certification course is open to anyone who is keen on sharpening their soft and hard skills over the course of 15 days. The TCS free certification programme has been designed specifically for undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and even freshers. However, working professionals can also benefit from this free online course.

TCS iON Digital Certification Programme - What does it offer?

TCS has released a statement saying that the course is available on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform, and is followed by an online digital assessment and certification. It also revealed that the course offers learners with a number of nano videos, case studies and assessments which will help them understand and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

The programme also features some useful recorded webinars hosted by TCSers to make the course more interesting and practical for the users. The company further adds that it will allow individuals to access the course from anywhere and at anytime on any device, including mobile phones, laptops, desktop computers and tablets.

How to apply for the TCS free certification?

People who are interested to take the TCS free certification course can register for the same through the official website of TCS iON at this link. Next, you need to create an account and click on 'Apply for Free Digital Platform'. Fill out the details and submit the application. Once you've submitted the application, you should be able to start the course.

After going through a successful assessment, you will also be eligible to receive a participation certificate from the company. People who are interested to apply for the programme are advised to go through their official website for more details.

Image credits: TCS iON