What Is 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana' And How To Apply Online For The Scheme?

The Indian Government is introducing a new monthly unemployment allowance scheme to help the unemployed youth in the country. According to sources, the Central Government has been working to implement the Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme. As part of the scheme, the unemployed youth in India will be provided financial assistance in the form of fixed unemployment allowance of 2000 to 3500 rupees on a monthly basis.

The Unemployment Allowance Scheme will be launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, the PM Berojgari Bhatta Scheme 2020 looks to increase employment opportunities while reducing the issue of increasing unemployment in the country.

Eligibility for Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana

People who are looking to apply for the scheme should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Applicant should be a permanent resident of the concerned state to be eligible for this scheme.

Applicant’s age must be between 21 and 35 years.

Should have passed class 12 and must have a graduation or post-graduation certificate.

The applicant should be unemployed.

The applicant’s annual family income should be 3 lakh or less.

Documents required for Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana

Here is a list of all documents required to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana

Aadhar Card

Birth certificate

Permanent residence certificate

12th pass certificate

Employment office registration certificate

Passport size photo

Bank passbook

How to apply online for the PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana scheme is yet to be introduced in the country. This means that people who are keen on applying for the scheme will have to wait until it is officially announced by the Central Government. Beware of websites that claim they have started accepting online applications or registration forms under the unemployment allowance scheme.

Image credits: PIB Fact Check Twitter