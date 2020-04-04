What Is 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana' And How To Apply Online For The Scheme?

The Indian Government is introducing a new monthly unemployment allowance scheme to help the unemployed youth in the country. According to sources, the Central Government has been working to implement the Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme. As part of the scheme, the unemployed youth in India will be provided financial assistance in the form of fixed unemployment allowance of 2000 to 3500 rupees on a monthly basis.
The Unemployment Allowance Scheme will be launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, the PM Berojgari Bhatta Scheme 2020 looks to increase employment opportunities while reducing the issue of increasing unemployment in the country.
Also Read | How To See Deleted Messages On WhatsApp In Android Smartphones?
People who are looking to apply for the scheme should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Also Read | Zoom App Vulnerability And Safety Concerns: Company Promises To Boost Security
Here is a list of all documents required to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana
Also Read | Airtel Free Data On Airtel VoLTE Beta Program: How To Upgrade And Get 30GB Free Data?
The Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana scheme is yet to be introduced in the country. This means that people who are keen on applying for the scheme will have to wait until it is officially announced by the Central Government. Beware of websites that claim they have started accepting online applications or registration forms under the unemployment allowance scheme.
Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service