Photography Instagram Accounts For All Photo Enthusiasts To Follow

The art of clicking perfect photographs requires great skill and technical expertise. It is not something that seems really easy to do. Many people nowadays are taking up photography as a profession. There are various kinds of photography that people do such as travel photography, wildlife photography, street photography, food photography, fashion photography, etc.

You will find many photography Instagram accounts. A great many influencers who can inspire you to follow your passion for photography. Some of the best Instagram accounts that you can follow are enlisted here.

5 best photography influencers on Instagram

Benn Lowy

He is an inspiring photojournalist who has more than 228k followers. His account on Instagram is full of great pictures taken by him in different parts of the world. Nature photography is his passion and he has unveiled the different aspects of nature in various pictures. His pictures tell stories about nature and truly are vibrant and inspiring. His handle is @benlowy.

The Atlas of Beauty

This profile belongs to the lovely Romanian photographer, Mihaela Noroc who loves to document the beauty and stories of women across the globe. She is currently travelling with her daughter and has 268k followers on Instagram. Plus you can also follow her at @mihaela_noroc for inspiration. She is the author of The Atlas of Beauty.

Pei Ketron

You don't need a high-end DSLR for being a successful photographer and Pei Ketron has shown that to the world. She is a famous Instagram influencer and she does photography with the help of her mobile phone. She has 808k followers on Instagram (@pketron) and people find her account very inspiring. She captures her surroundings and keeps everyone updated with whatever little things she does that can inspire budding photographers, especially female photographers. She is also currently the juror for Film North’s Mobile Photography Competition.

Paul Nicklen

He is one of the top photography influencers on Instagram and works as a contributing photographer for National Geographic. His Insta family of 3.7 million followers is quite a number on this platform! His vibrant pictures telling the stories of Wild Earth will have you hooked. His Instagram handle is @paulnicklen. He is also the co-founder of @Sea_Legacy and you can follow the account of Instagram to see more of his extraordinary pictures.

Mario Testino

He is a fashion photographer having 3.4 million followers on Instagram. Follow his Insta feed @mariotestino to get inspiration about fashion photography. You will find pictures of various celebrities and fashion bigwigs on his Instagram feed. His work has been published in various top-notch fashion magazines across the globe. He is a known name in the fashion industry and his work is greatly appreciated everywhere in the world.

