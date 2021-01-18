Windows 10X Release Date, Windows 10X Price And Windows 10X New Features

Quick links:
Windows 10X is the latest software update for Windows devices. This is a new software that has been built from the ground up to tackle the ever so popular Chrome OS. Windows 10X has been built on the modern-day Windows Core OS. Providing a better and safer experience for its long time users and new users. Many have asked questions such as Windows 10X release date, Windows 10X price, and more.
When is Windows 10X coming out is what everyone eagerly wants to know. The new software should change the way windows works and the users can’t wait to get their hands on it. No official release date for the Windows 10X has been announced but it is confirmed that the new software should be available for the users in 2021. No official Windows 10X price has been revealed either and the users will have to patiently wait for these details to be announced by Microsoft.
a new build of Windows 10X has leaked, and it's the near final version pic.twitter.com/LWiTfwcmSh— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 14, 2021
Windows 10X is going to change the way windows works, but it won't be available for users as a software update, they won't be able to update their existing devices to the Windows 10X, they will only be able to buy new hardware that has Windows 10X already loaded on it. Here are all the features that the Windows 10X will provide the users with:
