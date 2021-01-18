XQC Flustered By Bots During Twitch Recap Event: Check Out The XQC Issue Here

Every brand holds some sort of rewind of throwback event to showcase the events of the previous year. Twitch did just the same and showcased the best plays of the streamers throughout the year 2020. Their rewind was held a little differently, Twitch held channel recaps for all the viewers to see. This move was widely appreciated by most, but one of the renowned Twitch streamers had something else to say. Many want to know what XQC had to say about his channel recap.

XQC Flustered by Bots

The platform so channel recaps of many. Many users also tweeted their recaps and showed off their viewership. During 2020, when the world was engulfed in the pandemic, the gaming industry boomed and this also made some amazing streams possible. Fans of the platform had only good things to say about this move, but XQC wasn’t all that happy.

XQC pulled up his Twitch Recap stats, in these stats the popular streamer had some amazing numbers, but he still wasn’t happy about it. XQC Twitch recap stated that he had 35 million in viewership and 140 million watch hours amassed on his channel. After looking at this staggering number, XQC question Twitch as to where this number comes from. He also stated that he feels that the platform is 100 percent filled with bots.

XQC went further to point out how a wave of bots threw him off his numbers, there was no way for him to really know which accounts were fake and which were real. The streamer feels that the platform is plagued with bots and he said almost 3 million were present. XQC also said that these moments are ruined by bots.

Most Watched Streamers on Twitch

Other than XQC and a handful of others, most of the users of the platform were happy with the move that twitch has made, and some streamers also went out to achieve some all-time stats for their channels. It has been a wonderful year for Twitch as the number of hours watched and viewers of the platform have increased at a blazing speed over the course of 2020. Check out the most watched streamers on Twitch in 2020 below:

XQC: 147.8 million hours

Gaules: 131.8 million hours

Summit1g: 109.4 million hours

NICKMERCS: 75.8 million hours

Tyler1: 68.8 million hours

Ibai: 68.6 million hours

Auronplay: 68 million hours

Rubius: 62.8 million hours

TimTheTatman: 57.6 million hours

Asmon Gold: 55.8 million hours

