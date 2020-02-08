Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

"Test," Posts Twitter After Going Down For 20 Minutes; Users Have A Field Day

Apps

Social networking website Twitter was down on Saturday morning for around 20 minutes. The website was facing some glitches and many were not able to post

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter

Social networking website Twitter was down on Saturday morning for around 20 minutes. The website was facing some glitches and many users were not able to send tweets, which was promptly acknowledged by the San Francisco-based company. 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Now Has 40 Million Followers On Twitter

Twitter experiences glitches

The issue was resolved soon and the website updated users soon after it was resolved.

Many users complained about the issue and wondered how 'twitter down' was trending even though some users were not able to tweet. 

READ: BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

READ: Astrology App Goes To 'War' With Google, Twitter Finds It Hilarious

READ: Elon Musk's EDM Track Makes It To SoundCloud's Top 10, Shares Snaps On Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP NETA
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS