"Test," Posts Twitter After Going Down For 20 Minutes; Users Have A Field Day

Social networking website Twitter was down on Saturday morning for around 20 minutes. The website was facing some glitches and many users were not able to send tweets, which was promptly acknowledged by the San Francisco-based company.

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

Twitter experiences glitches

test — Twitter (@Twitter) February 7, 2020

The issue was resolved soon and the website updated users soon after it was resolved.

Many users complained about the issue and wondered how 'twitter down' was trending even though some users were not able to tweet.

this was everyone when twitter was down#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/puVhzYlU1i — ' juli ♡'s wooj (@HEARTLlX) February 7, 2020

How was I supposed to know Twitter was down when I couldn't check Twitter to see if #twitterdown was trending? pic.twitter.com/cwhdxiUVnY — Cali ⁷ (@Calif0rniaR0se) February 7, 2020

going on twitter to complain about twitter being down #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/zksFOo6Pwk — julia is not CALM (@michaelsxmoon) February 8, 2020

Like if you can't tweet. Twitter is down. #twitterdown — Ryan (@SychoKicks) February 7, 2020

Thought my campaign against Shkodran Mustafi finally caught up with me when I couldn’t tweet for about three hours. Turns out, Twitter was down 🔙🔛🔝 — Not a football account (@1886_blog) February 7, 2020

I like how #twitterdown is trending ON TWITTER pic.twitter.com/tSpuDDD6BS — Kai Ross-Best (@KaiRossBest) February 7, 2020

twitter is down & me panicking about my account#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/i8sJqNH99l — Ali Hamzah (@DaPakistaniGuy) February 7, 2020

How am I supposed to talk about twitter being down if twitter is down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/TOa2cl72iq — Jaden 🗣💯 (@jadenonfirree) February 7, 2020

