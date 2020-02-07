Astrology App Goes To 'War' With Google, Twitter Finds It Hilarious

One of the world's biggest astrology apps has declared 'war' with Google after their app called Co-Star was unceremoniously removed from the Google Play Store. The world has witnessed a great boom in astrology thanks to the internet and it has now become a lucrative industry.

App removed due to 'metadata violation'

The company uploaded a Twitter post on February 9. The company accused the tech giant of having an 'anti-astrology bias' just because some people consider it to be a pseudo-science. The post details how the app was removed from the Google play store on February 5, 2020. The post further adds that Co-Star is a small company comprising of only 12 people and they have worked really hard to make the app user so that people may better understand themselves and others.

According to the post, the app was removed due to a 'metadata violation'. The note by Co-star called for and encouraged their followers to physically protest outside the Google HQ on Friday, February 7. Many social media users have replied and shared Co-Star's post. While some took the post on the lighter side, others took the deletion of the app seriously.

@GooglePlay this is the best astrology app i’ve seen in a while. cancelling this from the Playstore means I made a great decision to switch to Apple again just to have the costar app. I wish you’d give them a chance. They’re better than ALL your astrology apps tbh — ✨ Pat (@paaattracy) February 6, 2020

genuinely obsessed with the concept of costar users pulling up to protest anti-astrological bias https://t.co/ts2YgbsDFh — natalie beach (@janefondacivic) February 6, 2020

Co-star is organizing. There is a spectre haunting Mercury. https://t.co/qLB8E8gWWM — xxxMarxistLover42069xxx (@lunchable_nate) February 6, 2020

Issues I care about right now Impeachment 🍑 Deaths in Custody🕵🏼‍♂️ Climate change 🌍 Co Star being on Android ♓️ https://t.co/lq7UcOFefw — Alfred 🤦🏽‍♂️ (@aforalfie) February 6, 2020

ANTI ASTROLOGY PREJUDICE https://t.co/dzPdLCmizR — dani 💗 LOONA LOCKDOWN (@mrmrmp3) February 6, 2020

