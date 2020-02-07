Union Budget
Astrology App Goes To 'War' With Google, Twitter Finds It Hilarious

Rest of the World News

One of the world's biggest astrology apps has declared 'war' with Google after their app called Co-Star was unceremoniously removed from the Google Play Store.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Astrology

One of the world's biggest astrology apps has declared 'war' with Google after their app called Co-Star was unceremoniously removed from the Google Play Store. The world has witnessed a great boom in astrology thanks to the internet and it has now become a lucrative industry.

App removed due to 'metadata violation'

The company uploaded a Twitter post on February 9. The company accused the tech giant of having an 'anti-astrology bias' just because some people consider it to be a pseudo-science. The post details how the app was removed from the Google play store on February 5, 2020. The post further adds that Co-Star is a small company comprising of only 12 people and they have worked really hard to make the app user so that people may better understand themselves and others.

According to the post, the app was removed due to a 'metadata violation'. The note by Co-star called for and encouraged their followers to physically protest outside the Google HQ on Friday, February 7. Many social media users have replied and shared Co-Star's post. While some took the post on the lighter side, others took the deletion of the app seriously.

Published:
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020