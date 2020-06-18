Twitter Tests New Audio Tweet Feature For Limited IOS Users To Add ‘a More Human Touch’

On June 17, Twitter inc said that it is testing a new feature that would allow the users to record and upload their voice on Twitter, audio for up to 140 seconds in a tweet. In a blog post, the social media company claimed that the feature would be rolled out for a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform and the iOS users in the coming weeks. Further, the micro-blogging platform said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new “wavelengths” icon on the Tweet composer screen.

Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela was quoted saying that the company was working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of making the feature public. It added, Twitter would review any reported voice tweets in line with the company policy and rules and take action, including labelling. Usually, in case of manipulated or synthetic media, Twitter adds labels to content and has recently started fact-checking labels to certain types of coronavirus and election-related misinformation amid the ongoing rallies and conferences conducted by President Donald Trump ahead of 2020 elections.

NEW Twitter feature alert!



Audio clips for tweets pic.twitter.com/lhiSZT71U8 — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2020

This is fair feedback. We weren’t even sure how people would use the feature once in the world. Adding captioning of UGC isn’t trivial for us given our tech stack. We wanted to prove the concept and learn before investing into what is essentially a test. — Dantley Davis (@dantley) June 18, 2020

New feature called ‘Fleets’ was introduced

Earlier, Twitter introduced another new feature called ‘Fleets’ where users could share tweets that could be videos, GIFs, or photos that would be visible to users for 24 hours. ‘Fleets’ the feature similar to disappearing stories currently available on Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, shows the post at the top of their feed and profile pages on the main home page. A user can click on the plus mark made on the profile picture on the Twitter account feed and add text, images, videos, or GIFs. Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter and co-founder of Periscope, announced that Fleets was introduced by twitter for more user engagement and to encourage introverts to socialize. Further, he urged, the users must use the new feature and share the feedback on the official page.

