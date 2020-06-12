Last Updated:

Delhi Metro Takes A Funny Dig At Twitter's Fleets, Users Say 'old Is Gold'

Sharing a meme on twitter, the Delhi Metro wrote the new fleet is good, but their fleet has been around since 2002, alongside a picture of a train.

Delhi Metro

While Twitter currently started testing its own version of disappearing stories called ‘Fleets’ in India and users bombarded hilarious feedbacks on the new visual element, the latest to join the bandwagon is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Sharing a meme on Twitter, the Delhi Metro wrote the new fleet is good, but their fleet has been around since 2002, alongside a picture of a train arriving on the platform.  

With over 869 likes, the users acknowledged the metro department’s sense of humour and agreed to the tweet saying that the “old is indeed gold”, while others said that they were already missing the metro services and enquired when would metro resume operations hated due to ongoing pandemic crisis.

The microblogging site Twitter joined the likes of Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Whatsapp as it introduced 24-hour visual stories feature for users to share images, GIFs, videos, and text for people who otherwise would not be socially comfortable to tweet.

Taking to the platform, product lead Kayvon Beykpour wrote,” It's easy for links/articles to go viral on Twitter. This can be powerful but sometimes dangerous, especially if people haven't read the content they're spreading. This feature (on Android for now) encourages people to read a linked article prior to Retweeting it.” 

Users laud Delhi metro's sense of humour

While the new fleets became the target of the social media memes and jokes for twitter “evolving” behind times in the social media experience, Delhi Metro made it clear that they have been ahead in the game for 18 years with their set of ‘fleets’ that people not only admired but looked forward to travelling on. With that, the Delhi Metro also gave an update about the resumption of services saying that they would let the public know through one of the posts on twitter.  Appreciating the Delhi Metro's tweets, a user wrote, "Even the regular traveler will not understand your comment btw Bombardier ones are great."

