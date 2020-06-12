Delhi Metro Takes A Funny Dig At Twitter's Fleets, Users Say 'old Is Gold'

While Twitter currently started testing its own version of disappearing stories called ‘Fleets’ in India and users bombarded hilarious feedbacks on the new visual element, the latest to join the bandwagon is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Sharing a meme on Twitter, the Delhi Metro wrote the new fleet is good, but their fleet has been around since 2002, alongside a picture of a train arriving on the platform.

With over 869 likes, the users acknowledged the metro department’s sense of humour and agreed to the tweet saying that the “old is indeed gold”, while others said that they were already missing the metro services and enquired when would metro resume operations hated due to ongoing pandemic crisis.

The microblogging site Twitter joined the likes of Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Whatsapp as it introduced 24-hour visual stories feature for users to share images, GIFs, videos, and text for people who otherwise would not be socially comfortable to tweet.

The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets pic.twitter.com/8jZrx4OYgy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 10, 2020

Taking to the platform, product lead Kayvon Beykpour wrote,” It's easy for links/articles to go viral on Twitter. This can be powerful but sometimes dangerous, especially if people haven't read the content they're spreading. This feature (on Android for now) encourages people to read a linked article prior to Retweeting it.”

People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes & Retweets will this get!?). Many of us can probably empathize with this: https://t.co/LW2xWlctZi — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

Read: 'Best Companion': Video Of Dog Taking Care Of Its Human Makes Netizens Go 'wow'

Read: 'Penguin' Trailer Causes Massive Uproar On Social Media, Netizens Hail Keerthy Suresh

Users laud Delhi metro's sense of humour

While the new fleets became the target of the social media memes and jokes for twitter “evolving” behind times in the social media experience, Delhi Metro made it clear that they have been ahead in the game for 18 years with their set of ‘fleets’ that people not only admired but looked forward to travelling on. With that, the Delhi Metro also gave an update about the resumption of services saying that they would let the public know through one of the posts on twitter. Appreciating the Delhi Metro's tweets, a user wrote, "Even the regular traveler will not understand your comment btw Bombardier ones are great."

Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi.

When you start again??

We are missing. — Mukkesh Srivastav 🇮🇳 (@iammukkesh) June 10, 2020

Need support of everyone to restart Delhi Metro services 🙏https://t.co/ejq6Fio6KT — Varun (@coolvarun90) June 10, 2020

Also the hyundai rakes are not good at all the bombardier ones are great — Manik Choudhary (@Manik4500) June 10, 2020

Please release electronics maintainer result .we are eagerly waiting for that — Roxy 143 (@RajuMazumder11) June 10, 2020

Delhi metro has the same. But you can't predict the crowd's reaction until you've stayed here for a week or two 😄😄 — Prateek Sharma (@Mr_Aplomb) June 10, 2020

Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting.. — Anant Ojha (@anantojha01) June 10, 2020

Please start METRO services at earliest please... — 💥JAM INDIAN 🗺🎢🎠🕳💯 (@shailendraonweb) June 10, 2020

Miss you 😩 — Raju Singh (@Rajuyarrr) June 10, 2020

Miss you ❤️ — Vrishank Gautam (@GautamVrishank) June 11, 2020

Read: African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"

Read: ‘Entry To Heaven’: Spectacular Image Of Rainbow Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.