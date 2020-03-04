Ubuntu Shortcut Keys Every User Needs To Know To Be More Productive

Ubuntu is an open-source Linux operating system which powers millions of desktops and laptops across the world. Users can work on the Ubuntu OS using a keyboard and mouse. However, working with keyboard shortcut keys can certainly save you a lot of time while looking more professional. Today, we bring some of the most essential shortcuts you should know to become productive.

These keyboard shortcut keys will work on the latest Ubuntu 18.04 GNOME edition. However, most of these combinations will also work on previous versions.

Also Read | Tally Shortcut Keys List: All Tally Shortcuts Every Accounting Professional Needs To Know

Desktop Keyboard Shortcuts

The GNOME desktop environment allows users to work with numerous keyboard shortcut combinations for exploring and navigating through the desktop. Here's a look.

Alt + F2 – Opens a command dialog box which can be used for launching an application, running commands and scripts

Super + D – Minimises the windows and comes back to the desktop

Super + Tab or Alt + Tab – Switches between multiple applications

Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow – Takes you to the previous workspace

Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow – Takes you to the next workspace

Shift + Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow – Moves an open application to the previous workspace

Shift + Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow – Moves an open application to the next workspace

Super + Left Arrow – Takes a snap of the current application so that it takes up the left portion of the screen

Super + Right Arrow – Takes a snap of the current application so that it takes up the right portion of the screen

Super + Up Arrow – Maximises the open application

Super + Down Arrow – Restores down the open application

Ctrl + Alt + L – Locks the screen and asks you to log back in when you wish to use it again

Ctrl + Alt + Del – Logs you out of the current session

Opening and Closing Terminal Windows

Ctrl + Alt + T or Shift + Ctrl + N – Opens a new terminal window

Shift + Ctrl + Q – Closes the current terminal window

Also Read | Blender Shortcut Keys: Here's A List Of All The Commands To Boost Your Productivity

Terminal Window Tabs

Shift + Ctrl + T – Opens a new tab

Shift + Ctrl + W – Closes the current tab

Ctrl + Page Up – Moves to the previous tab

Ctrl + Page Down – Moves to the next tab

Shift + Ctrl + Page Up key – Moves on to the left tab

Shift + Ctrl + Page Down key – Moves on to the right tab

Alt + 1 – Moves to Tab 1

Alt + 2 – Moves to Tab 2

Alt + 3 – Moves to Tab 3, and so on (It can be used up to Alt + 9 to move to Tab 9)

Alt + 0 – Moves to Tab 10

Command Line Editing

Shift + Ctrl + C – Copies the highlighted text. You will need to highlight the text with a mouse

Shift + Ctrl + V – Pastes the text copied in a terminal window. When pasting data into an app like a text editor, you can use Ctrl + V

Ctrl + A or Home key – Takes you to the beginning of a command line

Ctrl + E or End key – Takes you to the end of a command line

Alt + B or Ctrl + Left Arrow – Moves the cursor backward by one word

Ctrl + B or Left Arrow – Moves the cursor backward by one character

Alt + F or Ctrl + Right Arrow – Moves the cursor forward by one word

Ctrl + F or Right Arrow – Moves the cursor forward by one character

Ctrl + XX – Helps move between the current position of the cursor and the beginning of the line. You can hold the Ctrl key and tap X twice

Ctrl + D or Delete – Deletes the character that is under the cursor

Ctrl + U – Deletes all the characters that come before the cursor

Alt + D – Deletes all characters that come after the cursor

Ctrl + H or Backspace key – Deletes the character that comes before the cursor

Also Read | PowerPoint Shortcut Keys To Speed Up Your Work And Improve Efficiency

Controlling the Terminal Display

Ctrl + L – Clears the terminal window

Ctrl + S – Stops the scrolling output; however, the program still runs in the background

Ctrl + Q – Restarts the scrolling output if earlier stopped using Ctrl + S

Searching in a Terminal Window

Shift + Ctrl + F – Finds a search term

Shift + Ctrl + G – Finds the next occurrence of the search term

Shift + Ctrl + H – Finds the previous occurrence of the search term

Shift + Ctrl + J – Clears the highlighted text

Also Read | All Computer Shortcut Keys List: Word, Excel, Windows, Chrome, Tally Shortcuts

Image credits: Ubuntu