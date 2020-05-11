Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: Details On 'Hamara Hindi Combo' Pack

Videocon D2h provides its user with incredible Direct To Home services with an extensive list of packs and channels. The impressive Videocon D2H recharge offers help users to enjoy these services with affordable rates and maximum entertainment. During this time of lockdown, DTH services have become a boon for people as they are practising social distancing by staying at home. Videocon D2H recharge plan of Hamara Hindi Combo is something that you cannot ignore. So, recharge your Videocon D2H today with the Hamara Hindi combo to enjoy excellent services.

Videocon D2H recharge offers Hamara Hindi combo at just Rs 239

The Video D2H recharge of Rs 239.83 offers its users to enjoy 241 channels. The 241 channels under this D2H recharge plan offers 23 movie channels, 22 music channels, 80 news channels, 26 religious channels, 2 business news channels, 1 devotional channel, 72 GEC channels, 8 infotainment channels, 1 kid's channel and more. Apart from this, it also provides its users with 1 lifestyle channel, 2 shopping channels, 1 sports channel, and 1 other channel to complete the entire package of entertainment.

Talking about the offers, Videocon D2h is offering its subscribers free service on long-term recharges. This means if a D2h customer makes a one-time recharge of 12 months i.e. for a year, then the company will provide an additional 30 days of service for free. Users can now make a one-time Videocon D2h recharge for 12 months and they will obtain the overall service of total 13 months. The similar offers are also valid for if you are making a long-term Videocon D2H recharge of 6 months or 3 months the users will enjoy free services of 15 days and 7 days respectively.

