Viral Windy App Allows Users To LIVE Track Nisarga Cyclone's Pathway; Know Details

The strong rains and wind are hitting Maharashtra as the Nisarga Cyclone marks its way in the Indian ground from the Arabian Sea. The cyclone is expected to pass through Mumbai, north Maharashtra, and Gujarat coasts. A global weather forecast service application is providing the world with a live tracking portal to see the movement of the cyclone. This application is called the Windy app and allows you to track the weather easily without any complicated user interface.

What is the Windy app that will help you to track Nisarga Cyclone?

The Windy app is by a Czech-based company and was launched in the year 2014. The weather forecast service app has a fast, intuitive and detailed user interface which makes it one of the most accurate weather apps available for both iOS and Android. It was generally used by professionals like pilots, paragliders, skydivers, kiters, surfers, boaters, fishermen, storm chasers, weather geeks, and even governments, army staffs and rescue teams. The application is laced with all the important models including global ECMWF and GFS, plus local NEMS and ICON (for Europe) and NAM (for the USA). This allows it to be up to date and accurate.

Windy.com updated the world about the Nisarga Cyclone which was heading towards the west coast of Mumbai. It is providing live details about the pathway of the cyclone. As per the site, the massive cyclone is moving toward Mumbai swiftly. The Cyclone Nisarga has been moving at 11 km/h (5 KT) northwards in the past 6 hours and its maximum sustained wind speeds are 70 km/h (37 KT) and gusts 90 km/h (48 KT) with a position LAT 16.0/LON 71.5, as per Windy.com post. The site also warned the people by saying that the cyclone could possibly bring devastating winds of 110 km/h (59 KT) and gusting to 120 km/h (64 KT).

The real-time trajectory of the cyclone offered by Windy App is considered to be very accurate as it is based on collated data from third-party providers like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and Global Forecast System (GFS) models. The site's accuracy is dependent on the accuracy of the models it follows so it is advised to not take the site as a definitive source for predicting the path of the storm or its speed. To determine the future path of the cyclone, the software requires several variables that the Windy app may not necessarily have. However, the ECMFW weather model is extremely popular and is considered to be fairly accurate.

Image source ~ Windy App

