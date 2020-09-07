Is Audio Manager A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country, Safety & More

The Indian Government has continued to ban Chinese apps in the country. In total, the government has currently banned 224 Chinese apps in three consecutive phases. However, this time the central government banned 118 apps at one time. This is the reason why many smartphone users are worried about the origin country of their favourite app, Audio Manager. If you are wondering about "is Audio Manager a Chinese app?" or "Audio Manager belongs to which country?" then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Audio Manager is amongst most favourite gallery vault apps available for users to hide their files. Nevertheless, the application is created by an India-based tech company called MizzOraninlky, according to the description on the Play Store. The tech company is headquartered in the State of Gujarat in India. The Founder/CEO of Audio Manager's developer company MizzOraninlky is Sahdev Gohil.
Apart from Audio Manager application, the Indian app development company is responsible for the creation of another application known as Compass Gallery Vault which is quite similar to Audio Manager when it comes to functionalities. However, it camouflages itself has a Compass app whereas the Audio Manager hides as a volume control software. The following information is gathered using the official website data available on Who.is, a website lookup portal.
Audio Manager origin country, as explained above, is India. However, many people have confused it to be of Chinese origin. The reason behind this confusion is because the users found out that Gallery Vault and Applock are Chinese apps.
