Is Audio Manager A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country, Safety & More

The Indian Government has continued to ban Chinese apps in the country. In total, the government has currently banned 224 Chinese apps in three consecutive phases. However, this time the central government banned 118 apps at one time. This is the reason why many smartphone users are worried about the origin country of their favourite app, Audio Manager. If you are wondering about "is Audio Manager a Chinese app?" or "Audio Manager belongs to which country?" then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Audio Manager a Chinese app?

Audio Manager is amongst most favourite gallery vault apps available for users to hide their files. Nevertheless, the application is created by an India-based tech company called MizzOraninlky, according to the description on the Play Store. The tech company is headquartered in the State of Gujarat in India. The Founder/CEO of Audio Manager's developer company MizzOraninlky is Sahdev Gohil.

Apart from Audio Manager application, the Indian app development company is responsible for the creation of another application known as Compass Gallery Vault which is quite similar to Audio Manager when it comes to functionalities. However, it camouflages itself has a Compass app whereas the Audio Manager hides as a volume control software. The following information is gathered using the official website data available on Who.is, a website lookup portal.

Audio Manager belongs to which country?

Audio Manager origin country, as explained above, is India. However, many people have confused it to be of Chinese origin. The reason behind this confusion is because the users found out that Gallery Vault and Applock are Chinese apps.

Audio Manager Features:

Photos & videos protection: Hidden files can only be accessed with the correct password.

Hidden files can only be accessed with the correct password. Security lock: Hide your files behind audio manager secret lock and open vault by entering correct passcode and fingerprint.

Hide your files behind audio manager secret lock and open vault by entering correct passcode and fingerprint. Create Secret Notes: Create secret notes inside the vault and access only by entering the correct passcode.

Create secret notes inside the vault and access only by entering the correct passcode. Hide Audios: you can also hide mp3 files inside the vault.

you can also hide mp3 files inside the vault. Share hidden files: you can also share hidden files from the vault with security.

you can also share hidden files from the vault with security. Image SlideShow: Image SlideShow with custom duration

Image SlideShow with custom duration Fingerprint Unlock: You can also open vault by your fingerprint

You can also open vault by your fingerprint Fake passcode: Fake passcode will display empty vault.

Fake passcode will display empty vault. Passcode Recovery: In case of forgot passcode you can recover it by Entering correct Security Question/Answer.

Image/ Promo Image ~ Play Store/ Audio Manager

