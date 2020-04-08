Learn What Are The FIFA 20 Minimum Requirements To Run The Game On PC

FIFA 20 was released on September 24, 2019, and since then, the virtual sports game is stealing hearts. The FIFA series by EA has never failed to amaze, engage and fascinate players across the globe. During this lockdown period, people are playing such games to pass their time to avoid getting bored sitting at home. Some who have not downloaded the game are looking forward to loading FIFA 20 on their PCs. However, before downloading the game, it is important to know the FIFA 20 PC requirements so that one can effectively download the game and enjoy it without any disappointment.
FIFA 20 by EA runs on the Frostbite game engine which requires a Radeon R9 270X graphics card with a Core i5-3550 3.3GHz or FX-8150 processor to reach the recommended specifications in order to achieve a high graphics setting on 1080p for better gaming. The virtual football game requires a minimum of 8 GB RAM system memory to run smoothly. Make sure your PC supports GPU which can run DirectX 12 to run FIFA 20 or it will not work. Finally, FIFA 20 will need hardware that is an 8-year-old PC or younger to run recommended. FIFA 20 is available for pre-order now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
