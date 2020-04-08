Learn What Are The FIFA 20 Minimum Requirements To Run The Game On PC

FIFA 20 was released on September 24, 2019, and since then, the virtual sports game is stealing hearts. The FIFA series by EA has never failed to amaze, engage and fascinate players across the globe. During this lockdown period, people are playing such games to pass their time to avoid getting bored sitting at home. Some who have not downloaded the game are looking forward to loading FIFA 20 on their PCs. However, before downloading the game, it is important to know the FIFA 20 PC requirements so that one can effectively download the game and enjoy it without any disappointment.

FIFA 20 by EA runs on the Frostbite game engine which requires a Radeon R9 270X graphics card with a Core i5-3550 3.3GHz or FX-8150 processor to reach the recommended specifications in order to achieve a high graphics setting on 1080p for better gaming. The virtual football game requires a minimum of 8 GB RAM system memory to run smoothly. Make sure your PC supports GPU which can run DirectX 12 to run FIFA 20 or it will not work. Finally, FIFA 20 will need hardware that is an 8-year-old PC or younger to run recommended. FIFA 20 is available for pre-order now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are FIFA 201 PC requirements?

Minimum FIFA 20 PC requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit

CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 965, Intel Core i3-2100, or equivalent

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB, or equivalent

Hard Drive: At least 50 GB of free space

Online Connection Requirements: 512kbps minimum internet speed. Internet Connection required to install and play.

FIFA 20 PC requirements recommended by EA:

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

CPU: AMD FX 8150, Intel i5-3550 or equivalent

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon R9 270X, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670, or equivalent

Hard Drive: At least 50 GB of free space

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband connection recommended. Internet Connection required to install and play.

