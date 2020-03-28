EA Servers Down, FIFA 20 FUT Not Working: Error In Connecting To The Ultimate Team

FIFA 20 is facing outage problems as EA servers are down and many players are unable to understand the problem. The reason behind the error connecting to FIFA 20 is that EA is providing the latest update for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers. The most affected mode in FIFA 20 is Ultimate Team (FUT).

EA Servers down problems are causing an outage to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The outage problems related to the EA servers and gamers have confirmed problems in accessing FUT Ultimate Team services. The reports say that the interruption started after 6 PM when the new FUT Birthday 20 started rolling out on PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, EA Sports has not posted anything about the current server down issues for a long time and fans expected FIFA 20 FUT to be the reason.

Also Read | Xbox Series X source code STOLEN! Hacker demands $100 million | Know details

If the problem persists, one can expect a FIFA 20 Ultimate Team update to roll out again. The EA responded a few hours ago about the issues saying that the connectivity issues are being investigated. The statement from EA Sports said that “Hi everyone, FUT match creation has been temporarily disabled while we investigate a connectivity issue. Stay tuned to this thread for more updates.”

Also Read | PlayStation 5 rumoured to one-up the Xbox Series X by upgrading to 13.3 Teraflops

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Birthday 20 Update features

FUT Birthday 20 Squads

Two teams of FUT Birthday players will be available in FUT 20 over the course of FUT Birthday 20, each FUT Birthday player will be boosted with not only new upgraded ratings but also a special new upgrade:

For the first time, each FUT Birthday player will receive a 5 star upgrade to either their skill move or their weak foot rating.

If they have received a 5 Star Skill Move upgrade, they will now be able to perform the full range of skills within FUT, making them a unique and challenging threat for your opponents.

The in-game items that receive a 5 Star Weak Foot upgrade will have the same shooting and passing abilities with each of their feet. For players who like the flexibility to use both feet in gameplay, FUT Items with five-star weak foot ratings offer a significant advantage in creating brand new options and playstyles for your Ultimate Team.

Beyond the upgraded 5 Star Skill Moves or Weak Foot upgrade, FUT Birthday items will also receive ratings boosts, making them some of the most desirable items in the game.

FIFA 20 FUT Favourite SBCs

The past 11 years of Ultimate Team have ushered in countless players we won't forget any time soon. A select group of “FUT Favourites” will be released throughout the event via SBC, with a Flashback item type.

Also Read | Microsoft's next Xbox is called Xbox Series X, arriving in 2020 to take on PS5

Engagement Streak Rewards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Throughout the event, earn rewards for consistent daily engagement in FUT. FUT Birthday Daily Objectives will be released throughout FUT Birthday. Complete all daily objectives to unlock the FUT Birthday Daily Completionist [AN9] [MJ10] group to earn additional rewards.

Bonus Weekend League Player Picks in FIFA 20 FUT

Back again for a limited time, the second weekend of FUT Birthday will feature a special bonus objective offering additional player picks for those participating in the FUT Champions Weekend League.

Also Read | Mortal Kombat 11 crossplay coming soon to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users