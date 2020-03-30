What Time Do FIFA 20 Squad Battle Rewards Come Out And What Are The Reward Tiers?

If you're tired of sweating it out in Division Rivals and the Weekend League, you can immerse yourself in the FIFA 20 Squad Battles mode. Squad Battles is a Single Player mode in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team which allows users to go up against squads from the community to get FUT rewards. It also lets you challenge the squads of football players, pro-FIFA players and celebrities in order to test your abilities and earn FUT rewards.

What time do FIFA 20 Squad Battle rewards come out?

Squad Battles rewards are announced every Monday. Rewards have been set to come out on March 30 at 1:05 AM for the campaign played from March 23 to March 30. The above time is indicated in the UK time zone.

Reward tiers for the week ending March 30

Rewards are not the same every week, as they may include Swap Players and other items. Check out the table below for complete details, including the rewards.

Name MPR % of participants Rewards Top 1 57,363 2 x Ultimate Pack 2 x Rare Mega Pack 100,000 Top 2-10 52,406 1 x Ultimate Pack 2 x Rare Players Pack 87,500 Top 11-20 40,179 1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack 2 x Rare Players Pack 75,000 Top 21-50 36,637 1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack 2 x Mega Pack 65,000 Top 51-100 32,263 1 x Rare Players Pack 2 x Mega Pack 65,000 Elite 1 9,771 3% 2 x Rare Mega Pack 30,000 Elite 2 7,312 3% 2 x Mega Pack 1 x Premium Gold Player Pack 15,000 Elite 3 5,742 4% 1 x Mega Pack 2 x Premium Gold Players Pack 12,000 Gold 1 4,458 10% 1 x Premium Gold Players Pack 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 11,000 Gold 2 3,518 10% 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack 1 x Premium Gold Players Pack 11,000 Gold 3 2,855 10% 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack 10,000 Silver 1 2,666 10% 2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 7,000 Silver 2 2,142 10% 2 x Premium Gold Pack 1 x Gold Pack 4,000 Silver 3 1,760 10% 1 x Premium Gold Pack 1 x Gold Pack 1,500 Bronze 1 1,501 10% 2 x Gold Pack 800 Bronze 2 1,140 10% 1 x Gold Pack Bronze 3 59 10% 1 x Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

