What Time Do FIFA 20 Squad Battle Rewards Come Out And What Are The Reward Tiers?

Gaming

Squad Battles allows users to challenge squads from the community to earn FUT rewards. What time do FIFA 20 squad battle rewards come out? Read for details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
What time do FIFA 20 squad battle rewards come out

If you're tired of sweating it out in Division Rivals and the Weekend League, you can immerse yourself in the FIFA 20 Squad Battles mode. Squad Battles is a Single Player mode in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team which allows users to go up against squads from the community to get FUT rewards. It also lets you challenge the squads of football players, pro-FIFA players and celebrities in order to test your abilities and earn FUT rewards.

What time do FIFA 20 Squad Battle rewards come out?

Squad Battles rewards are announced every Monday. Rewards have been set to come out on March 30 at 1:05 AM for the campaign played from March 23 to March 30. The above time is indicated in the UK time zone.

Reward tiers for the week ending March 30

Rewards are not the same every week, as they may include Swap Players and other items. Check out the table below for complete details, including the rewards.

Name MPR

% of

participants

 Rewards

Top 1

 

 57,363  

2 x Ultimate Pack

2 x Rare Mega Pack

100,000

Top 2-10

 

 52,406  

1 x Ultimate Pack

2 x Rare Players Pack

87,500

Top 11-20

 

40,179

  

1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2 x Rare Players Pack

75,000

Top 21-50

 

36,637

  

1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2 x Mega Pack

65,000

Top 51-100

 

32,263

  

1 x Rare Players Pack

 2 x Mega Pack

65,000 

Elite 1

 

 9,771

3%

2 x Rare Mega Pack

30,000

Elite 2

 

7,312

3%

2 x Mega Pack

1 x Premium Gold Player Pack

15,000

Elite 3

 

5,742

 4%

1 x Mega Pack

2 x Premium Gold Players Pack

12,000

Gold 1

 

 4,458 10%

1 x Premium Gold Players Pack

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

11,000

Gold 2

 

 3,518 10%

1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack 

1 x Premium Gold Players Pack

11,000

Gold 3

 

2,855

 10%

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack

10,000 

Silver 1

 

2,666

 10%

2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

7,000

Silver 2

2,142

 10%

2 x Premium Gold Pack

1 x Gold Pack

4,000

Silver 3

 

1,760

10%

1 x Premium Gold Pack

1 x Gold Pack

1,500

Bronze 1

 

1,501

10%

2 x Gold Pack

800

Bronze 2

 

1,140

10%

1 x Gold Pack

Bronze 3

 

 59

10%

1 x Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

Image credits: FIFAUTeam

First Published:
