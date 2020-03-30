What Time Do FIFA 20 Squad Battle Rewards Come Out And What Are The Reward Tiers?

If you're tired of sweating it out in Division Rivals and the Weekend League, you can immerse yourself in the FIFA 20 Squad Battles mode. Squad Battles is a Single Player mode in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team which allows users to go up against squads from the community to get FUT rewards. It also lets you challenge the squads of football players, pro-FIFA players and celebrities in order to test your abilities and earn FUT rewards.
Squad Battles rewards are announced every Monday. Rewards have been set to come out on March 30 at 1:05 AM for the campaign played from March 23 to March 30. The above time is indicated in the UK time zone.
Rewards are not the same every week, as they may include Swap Players and other items. Check out the table below for complete details, including the rewards.
|Name
|MPR
|
% of
participants
|Rewards
|
Top 1
|57,363
|
2 x Ultimate Pack
2 x Rare Mega Pack
100,000
|
Top 2-10
|52,406
|
1 x Ultimate Pack
2 x Rare Players Pack
87,500
|
Top 11-20
|
40,179
|
1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
2 x Rare Players Pack
75,000
|
Top 21-50
|
36,637
|
1 x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
2 x Mega Pack
65,000
|
Top 51-100
|
32,263
|
1 x Rare Players Pack
2 x Mega Pack
65,000
|
Elite 1
|9,771
|
3%
|
2 x Rare Mega Pack
30,000
|
Elite 2
|
7,312
|
3%
|
2 x Mega Pack
1 x Premium Gold Player Pack
15,000
|
Elite 3
|
5,742
|4%
|
1 x Mega Pack
2 x Premium Gold Players Pack
12,000
|
Gold 1
|4,458
|10%
|
1 x Premium Gold Players Pack
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
11,000
|
Gold 2
|3,518
|10%
|
1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack
1 x Premium Gold Players Pack
11,000
|
Gold 3
|
2,855
|10%
|
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack
10,000
|
Silver 1
|
2,666
|10%
|
2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
7,000
|
Silver 2
|
2,142
|10%
|
2 x Premium Gold Pack
1 x Gold Pack
4,000
|
Silver 3
|
1,760
|
10%
|
1 x Premium Gold Pack
1 x Gold Pack
1,500
|
Bronze 1
|
1,501
|
10%
|
2 x Gold Pack
800
|
Bronze 2
|
1,140
|
10%
|
1 x Gold Pack
|
Bronze 3
|59
|
10%
|
1 x Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
Image credits: FIFAUTeam