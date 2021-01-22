Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Best Moveset

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions in the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos raid. If you have been wondering about Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos raid guide, Mega Ampharos moveset, counters and more, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Moveset for raid this week

This week, Pokemon Go is going to feature the Mega Ampharos for the raid. The Dragon and Electric-type Pokemon Pokemon has an incredible set of moves. Below is the list of all the Mega Ampharos moves that you will be able to see in the raid this week.

Dragon Pulse

Thunder Punch

Charge Beam

Focus Blast

Volt Switch

Power Gem

ReturnPurified

Zap Cannon

Thunder

Frustration

Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos counters - Top 13

Mega raid bosses can be shiny, and Mega Ampharos already has a shiny form available in the game. Therefore when you encounter one there is a one in twenty chance of it being shiny. Mega Ampharos, which is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Ground-type opponents.

Mega Ampharos Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Ground-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of top 13 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos in a Pokemon battle.

Zekrom - (Dragon Breath Dragon, Outrage Dragon)

Garchomp - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Outrage Dragon)

Palkia - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Draco Meteor Dragon)

Rayquaza - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Outrage Dragon)

Haxorus - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Dragon Claw Dragon)

Dialga - (Dragon Breath Dragon, Draco Meteor Dragon)

Salamence - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Draco Meteor Dragon)

Reshiram - (Dragon Breath Dragon, Draco Meteor Dragon)

Dragonite - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Outrage Dragon)

Groudon - (Dragon Tail Dragon, Earthquake Ground)

Charizard (Mega X) - (Dragon Breath Dragon, Dragon Claw Dragon)

Latios - (Dragon Breath Dragon, Dragon Claw Dragon)

Excadrill - (Mud Slap Ground, Earthquake)

Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Evolution