Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More

Resident Evil 8 Village trailer 3 is finally out and it is making all the players of the gaming community go crazy. With a spine-chilling storyline, one can see what's game is going to be. Many players are actually comparing the 8th edition to the game series with the 4th and we all can see the bit of similarity. The survival horror franchise revealed many of its characters through the Resident Evil Village trailer 3. And, that is why many players are wondering about Resident Evil Village characters and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Resident Evil Village trailer starts with the cameo of a huge castle found between the woods. We are introduced by all the characters as soon as the trailer starts. And, to our surprise, the direct sequel to Resident Evil Biohazard is home to vampires, werewolves and creepy zombies as ever. So, here is a look at all the characters that were introduced through the trailer.
