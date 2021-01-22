Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More

Resident Evil 8 Village trailer 3 is finally out and it is making all the players of the gaming community go crazy. With a spine-chilling storyline, one can see what's game is going to be. Many players are actually comparing the 8th edition to the game series with the 4th and we all can see the bit of similarity. The survival horror franchise revealed many of its characters through the Resident Evil Village trailer 3. And, that is why many players are wondering about Resident Evil Village characters and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

The new trailer reveals Resident Evil Village characters

The Resident Evil Village trailer starts with the cameo of a huge castle found between the woods. We are introduced by all the characters as soon as the trailer starts. And, to our surprise, the direct sequel to Resident Evil Biohazard is home to vampires, werewolves and creepy zombies as ever. So, here is a look at all the characters that were introduced through the trailer.

Ethan Winters the main character

Ethan is actually introduced later in the trailer, but his entry is seemingly quite phenomenal.

Chris Redfield

Chris Redfield is seen stealing a baby which is handed over to him by an unknown associate. The scene could possibly be an end of an important story.

The Duke

The big fatty Duke is seen twice in the trailer. One can see him inside the castle and as well in a wagon outside. The look on his face is quite dangerous though.

Lady Dimitrescu - A Vampire

The Trailer begins with Lady Dimitrescu talking to the mysterious Mother Miranda on a telephone. She seems to be a guiding link to the game, as we can see her in several haunting scenes of the Resident Evil Village trailer.

The Werewolf

The Werewolf is spotted once in the trailer having a huge, which could possibly be a scene outside the gates of the huge castle.

New type of Zombie in the game

New type of Zombies is spotted by the end of the trailer with long hoodies hiding their face. The scene also confirms that the game might be a first-person perspective (FPP)

Resident Evil Village Trailer

