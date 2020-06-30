What Happens When An App Gets Banned In India And What Is Next For The 59 Chinese Apps?

The Indian government took an unforeseen step of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country on Monday, i.e June 29, 2020. The move comes in the wake of the current border tensions going on between India-China at the Galwan Valley which has claimed the lives of several Indian soldiers at the LAC. The apps which have been banned now in India are some of the popular ones including TikTok, UC Browser and SHAREit, amongst various others. Some of these applications were used extensively in India which has raised a question as to how the ban on these apps will be implemented in the country.

How will the ban be implemented?

As per reports, internet service providers will soon be given instructions to block these apps. Users are likely to soon receive a message saying that access to the China-based applications has been restricted by the demand of the government. But downloads of these applications on the Indian Play Store and Apple's App Store are likely to get banned completely. Internet-based applications like UC Browser and TikTok are expected to experience a complete shutdown in India, whereas, there are possibilities of offline applications to still work.

Some of these applications are very popular in India, especially TikTok, which has over 100 million active users from India. The latest social media applications like Helo and Likee were gaining popularity among Indians, but those users will now have to look for alternatives. Similarly, SHAREit was considered to be a fast alternative for Bluetooth whereas CamScanner helped in scanning documents effortlessly but now that these applications have been banned from India, there is still some doubt whether users should delete their respective accounts and uninstall the applications, though many have come forward and done the same already.

By the looks of it, the banned applications will take some time before they vanish away from India's Play Store. Applications like SHAREit, Club Factory and Shein are reportedly still available for users to download. The Chinese applications will reportedly be blocked from the network including 4G and wired internet connections. Concrete information surrounding the nature of China-based applications has not been revealed yet but it is pretty clear that Chinese applications will not be a part of India's tech space anymore.

List of banned Chinese apps